Ale PRR Skull SS Lady Jersey

Ale's PRR Skull SS Lady Jersey is close fitting, breathable and light, and will appeal to those who like a jersey with plenty of length. The unique design won't be to all tastes, but it certainly stands out – and there are different colours and designs to choose from – and I was impressed with the performance.

Fit

The medium I've been testing is a great fit around the shoulders and torso, and is significantly longer in the body than most jerseys – it will definitely appeal to taller riders. If you don't fall into the 'long body category', you'll get some gathering at the front, but the clinging fabrics mean it won't be baggy.

The sleeve length works with arm warmers, and the collar isn't excessively high, though it is perhaps a tad taller than some lightweight summer jerseys.

Fabrics

The fabrics are exceptionally lightweight. The main body and side panels use the same perforated weave, the rear panel is similarly lightweight, and the underarms are a mesh-like fabric. Only the upper sleeves use a solid fabric (Skin 120), to aid aerodynamics.

All of these technical fabrics combine to deliver great heat regulation and moisture management. Its breathability and ventilation meant I remained dry and comfortable when putting in harder efforts, and the full-length zipper lets you control airflow, if required, though I rarely felt I was overheating.

The fabrics are rather delicate and giving, so the jersey moves with you on the bike, but this does mean it stretches with weighted pockets. If I didn't balance out the contents, the jersey was prone to swinging round. The gripper at the rear of the waist isn't particularly substantial, and the elastic band that it sits on isn't the strongest either.

There is nothing at the front edge – elastic or silicone – the fabric is simply doubled over and bonded (no stitching).

The three rear pockets are well placed and roomy enough, made from the same giving fabric as the front and side panels, so will accommodate bulky items. However, I found the elasticated trim along the top edge a hindrance at times – my smartphone case would frequently get hooked under it, making getting it out on the go a two-handed operation.

The jersey is available in a choice of background colours: black (that I tested), blue and pink fluo. Each has a strip of reflective polka dots running along the base of the pockets; it's not a huge amount of detailing, but still nice to see on a performance-orientated summer jersey.

Value

We've tested plenty of sub-£100 jerseys this summer with similar specs, but the PRR's RRP of £95 still puts it above some very good options, such as the £79.99 Nopinz Pro-1 that Anna rated, and La Passione's Duo, for just a penny more, which she was even more impressed with.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

That said, 7mesh's £200 Skyline still beats most by a significant margin.

Conclusion

Overall, I really rate the jersey's technical performance, but the lower hem could do with being stronger to resist movement under weighted pockets. It's a great cut for taller ladies and will appeal to those with a love of loud graphics.

Verdict

Great performance and cut to suit taller women, but load your pockets with care

