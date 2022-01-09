The Albion Winter Socks are great. They work across a wide range of temperatures, making them ideal from autumn to spring; the synthetic material is soft and stretchy, offering a sublime fit; the cushioned footbed cossets your soles; and the generous height is great for keeping ankles happy on longer legs.

If you're looking for a pair of socks to keep your feet toasty this winter – or, despite the name, much of the year – these Albions should be at the top of your list, especially if, like me, you don't like the feel of merino, as these are totally synthetic: 45% polyester, 35% nylon, 20% elastane.

In a size XXL (EU 44-47/UK 10-13), they fit perfectly on my relatively narrow size 11 feet. They're snug but not tight, the generous amount of elastane offering plenty of stretch. The socks are also available in S/M and L/XL, overall covering sizes from 3 up to 13, which is pretty wide.

The material feels soft, and in the majority doesn't feel bulky, with an almost summer weight to them. Conversely, the padded toe and footbed is very thick and luxurious, and feels like having pillows under your feet. Truly, these are the best winter socks I've ever tried for feel (and I've tested a lot).

There's plenty of height to the Albion socks too, measuring about 15cm from the point at which the cushioned footbed ends on the heel, or about 20cm from the centre point of the heel (Albion doesn't actually state a length). Suffice to say, they are plenty long – some of the longest I've ever tested. If you like more coverage on your ankles/calves, or you've got very long legs, these will suit you very well. They might be a touch too long for shorter legs, mind.

Tested across a range of temperatures, from hovering above the freezing mark, all the way up to the unusually mild weather in the mid teens we've been experiencing in the UK this winter, the socks performed admirably. At the low end, I only needed a pair of thick neoprene overshoes to keep my feet toasty. At the warmer end, my feet were warm but always stayed cool thanks to the excellent breathability of the material. They weren't stinking in the slightest after a long and very wet and muddy ride around the back lanes south of Bristol, either. Top result.

Though people rave about the qualities of merino socks for retaining warmth while allowing your feet to breathe, Albion's animal-free material performs just as well, if not better. And there's very little bulk, too.

Aesthetically, Albion has gone subtle but stylish, with a dual Albion logo on the footbed, and the signature logo line on the upper section. Colours are pretty limited, with black, olive/orange and this bright orange option; a couple of extra colours would be appreciated.

Value

Given the excellent performance these socks offer, the £20 price tag isn't bad, especially when you consider their ability to work across a wide range of temperatures. They would also work well for all kinds of riding, including road, gravel and mountain biking, despite not being advertised as such.

The MAAP Alt_Road Merino Socks perform similarly to the Albion Winter Socks yet cost £5 more (and contain merino wool, which some won't like). Similarly, the Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks are a decent option at the same price, but they're a bit bulkier.

Conclusion

Overall, the Albions are a great option if you dislike the feel that merino socks offer and you prefer to steer clear of products that use anything animal in them. Even without merino, their performance is brilliant – warm, comfortable, and a great fit.

Verdict

Brilliant socks for keeping your feet warm and comfortable throughout winter, and in cooler months

