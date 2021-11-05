The Monton Pro Suutu Merino Socks are soft, warm and cosy, and at their 'reduced' price of £12 might just be the best-value winter socks I've ever used.

The attention to detail here is very impressive. The Pro Suutu socks come as a right and left pair and are shaped so they hug the contours of each foot closely. That seems to really help with warmth because there aren't any gaps or voids for cold air to get at your foot.

> Buy these online here

They're somewhat bulkier than summer socks, as you'd expect. That does mean they work best with shoes that have a bit more room than your warm-weather racing slippers; I went up a size and found that worked well.

In case you're not familiar with merino wool, merino sheep produce very fine, soft wool fibres. Because the fibres are so fine, merino isn't as scratchy as some types of wool, which makes it especially suitable for garments worn next to the skin such as baselayers, jerseys, and socks.

A big advantage of wool is that it supports the growth of bacteria much less than synthetic fabrics. Where your polypropylene cycling socks will be whiffy after one ride, merino garments can be worn several times before they get smelly. I sometimes forget to wash merino jerseys until I notice they've developed salt marks from sweat. Yes, I'm a grub.

It's rare to find 100 per cent pure merino in sports clothing, and that's the case here. There's Spandex (aka Lycra aka elastane) for stretchiness, plus nylon and polyester in the mix which should help with durability.

But it's the merino wool that has most effect and makes up most of the mix, both insulating when it's cold and helping to wick sweat away from your feet if things warm up, so even if you're still wearing overshoes you don't get too hot. That's been the case on my recent rides which have started in single-figure temperatures and finished in warm sunshine. My feet have been comfortable all day.

> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

They're also good value for money at their reduced price. The Pro Suutu Merino Socks have a nominal RRP of £20, but Monton is one of those companies that runs a permanent 'discount' on everything, so you'll actually only pay £12 for them. That makes them a bit of a bargain. Typical high-quality wool winter cycling socks – like DeFeet Woolie Boolies, Rapha winter socks and Castelli Quindici Soft socks – cost around £20.

Verdict

Excellent winter socks for quite a bit less money than the competition

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website