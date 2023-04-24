Abus Powerdome MIPS helmet

The Abus PowerDome MIPS is a smart-looking and nicely made helmet aimed at road and gravel use, but while it's comfortable and reasonably light, it has several aspects that mean it just won't work for everyone.

The biggest issues for me are the shaping and sizing of the shell. It's relatively long and narrow rather than rounded, and it's rather small – despite my 57cm skull being 1cm inside the 54-58cm range of this medium, the fit is very close. It took a bit of adjustment just to get it sitting on my head, in fact, rather than perching on top.

I can – just – get this sat down properly, though it stops a few millimetres from the crown of my head as it hits the top of the sides first. Nevertheless, there's just enough wiggle room that, while riding, it's perfectly comfortable. I had no pressure points anywhere, and with the cradle adjusted it's very stable too. This is not the issue.

The issue is that those long, relatively straight sides hug my skull so closely that it would surely stop the Mips from working properly. Any twisting force sees the helmet itself lock immediately against the sides of my head. It's hard to see how the sliding layers of the Mips design – there to damp sudden rotational forces that can cause brain injuries – can work when the shell is not free to rotate independently.

Presumably sizing up would help, and I'd certainly recommend that to anyone in the upper half of any given size here. If you're not interested in Mips anyway, there's a version without it for £109.99.

Another potential issue is the lack of adjustment where the four straps become two. Typically you can expect sliders that let you adjust this junction under your ears, but the PowerDome has none. Personally I had no issue despite this – they sat entirely comfortably – but if they're not right, you're out of luck.

The straps are thin, light and comfortable against the skin, and cradle adjustment is easy via the clickwheel on the back. The helmet itself feels very solid with its substantial outer hardshell, though that outer doesn't extend under the brim to protect the inner foam there. That said, you really would have to treat your helmets carelessly for this to result in any meaningful marking or damage.

The PowerDome doesn't extend particularly far down, making it easy to fit eyewear beneath without it pushing down on the arms, and overall it's pretty light at 250g. It's also good if you have a ponytail, as the shell kicks up considerably at the back for clearance. Personally I'd rather have more crash protection than a ponytail hole, but then my hair is about 7mm long and nearly impossible to tie in ribbons.

The PowerDome is well vented, as you might expect of a helmet named after the bonnet scoop of a muscle car; the shaping of the rearmost central vent mimics one. 'Powerdome' might be the German word for it, by the way; I've only heard them called bonnet scoops or 'power bulges'. I'm happy this is not the Abus PowerBulge.

Value

At £129.99 this is right in the midrange against plenty of competition. The Met Estro MIPS reviewed very well, for instance, is almost as light at 270g, and costs £120, while the Lazer Sphere MIPS that I tested in 2021 is 10g heavier and very close in spec to the Abus. It's £124.99.

Meanwhile, the Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS, which Stu reviewed recently, is also £129.99, but has a rear light in it.

Mips is actually no longer a premium feature, as the £44.99 Liv Relay MIPS – and the mere £20 drop to the Mips-less version of the PowerDome – prove, so what you're paying for here is mostly the lid itself. You may well expect adjustable straps and a more complete outer shell at this price, though neither is ubiquitous (especially on the lightest helmets).

Overall

If you have a relatively long, narrow skull – and consider sizing up if you're anywhere near the upper limit – the PowerDome should prove a comfortable and attractive choice. If not, there are plenty of other Mips-equipped lids out there, many with more universal fits, and quite a few are cheaper to boot.

Verdict

Pleasingly light and feels strong, but the unusual shape and constricted sizing really won't suit everyone

