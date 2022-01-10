The Met Estro MIPS Helmet is a great fitting, well ventilated helmet that looks good too. It's a bit dearer than some helmets offering similar features, but then it's lighter too.
First and foremost for me in a helmet is a comfortable fit. As the owner of a 58cm head I sometimes find myself between sizes on the charts, and that's the case with the MET Estro MIPS. I could have gone for a large; the test helmet is a medium, though, and I found it just right.
There was still enough spare room to fit all manner of beanies or caps underneath, but plenty of adjustment to snug it down when I was hatless. The largest size catered for is 61cm.
Adjustment is via what MET calls a '360 degree Head Belt,' which amounts to a flattened plastic strap that widens at the forehead and tightened via the usual ratchet wheel at the back.
The idea is it provides a comfortable fit whatever head shape you have; I sometimes find helmets too round for my narrow head, but I got an excellent result with this. I'm guessing you should still get the same result if your head is rounder.
I thought the ratchet mechanism felt a bit vague, with only the lightest click telling me I was winding it in and none at all when loosening, but it works well enough anyway.
The strap guides below the ears are easy to slide up and down and stayed where I put them. Likewise, the clip adjustment stayed in place once set up.
The only slightly awkward bit is the height adjuster at the back – it's partly obscured by the MIPS insert. MET has helpfully put a pull tab on the little rearmost pad to help with access, though, and once I'd settled on one the three positions I didn't need to move it again.
Head coverage is also excellent. It goes right down to the base of the skull at the back if you adjust it properly, and still offers a good chunk of temple protection. With it set well forward, I was just aware of the front of the helmet in the top of my line of vision.
Ventilation is well-attended to with 17 ports directing the air in and nine rear outlets. It's vented right down to the base at the back, and there are five channels inside the forehead protection to really ramp up the airflow. (Being on winter test, overheating was not a problem for me). The MIPS insert is carefully cut and arranged to make the most of all that venting, too.
The air inlets at the temples also support your sunglasses, if you like that look.
This red version has a metallic finish which I think looks better in the flesh than in the photographs, while the lower section is a glossy black. The dividing line is tidily done. I found the finish marked fairly easily, though. It comes in five other colours, including a snazzy-sounding 'white holographic'.
MET claims this is 'fully covered by polycarbonate ... avoiding any exposed EPS surfaces to outdoor conditions,' but I take issue with that. There's exposed expanded poly in the rear vent dividers, which will undoubtedly cop the UV rays when the sun's shining on your neck.
MET also says it has 'reflective rear decals to enhance visibility in low-light conditions,' though the only decals on mine are on the sides and – while bright and white – aren't particularly visible from the rear, so I don't quite know what's going on there.
This lid is certified to the safety standards set for the EU, Australia, New Zealand and the USA (in the UK we still adhere to the EU standard EN1078).
Value
£120 and 270g is good for a MIPS-equipped helmet. It feels light to wear – more than once I had to touch my head to remind myself I had actually put it on. The Giro Syntax MIPS, another great helmet, weighs 296g for instance, but it's now £124.99.
The last helmet I tested for road.cc was the £89.99 Giro Agilis MIPS. No sooner was the review submitted than I got knocked off my bike and it was damaged, so I hope I don't carry out an involuntary destruction test this time... that was a good helmet, and this is a worthy replacement – if rather more expensive at £120.
Also check out the very good Lazer Sphere MIPS at the same price as the MET Estro, minus a penny.
Overall
The Estro is an excellent helmet in many respects: it's very comfortable to wear, gives good coverage, is well ventilated and keeps that potentially intrusive MIPS insert carefully tuned to the shell. It's definitely worth a look.
Verdict
Excellent adjustment and fit combine with great ventilation to make this a very comfortable lid
