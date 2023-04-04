Support road.cc

review
Helmets
Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - side.jpg

Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet

7
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Apr 04, 2023 15:45
0
£129.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Heavier than some, but comfortable and well made with the bonus of a rear light
LED is bright
Comfortable fit
Feels heavy
Charging cover is easy to lose
Weight: 
369g
Contact: 
www.bellbikehelmets.co.uk
Bell's Falcon XR LED MIPS road helmet is a good all-rounder. It offers a comfortable fit, decent airflow and the added bonus of an LED rear light. It's weighty though, even against helmets with a lower price tag.

This isn't the first helmet I've used with an LED light, but the Blackburn Grid installed in the Falcon is probably one of the most noticeable.

It's bright, and thanks to it's Chip-on-Board (COB) design it offers plenty of eye-catching modes; four in total, with three flashing and one solid.

Road riders tend to have their head pointed more towards the ground than, say, urban riders, but the light is tall enough and bright enough to be effective for all kinds of riding. With UK law saying that a rear red light must be fitted to your bike, this helmet light is a secondary option anyway.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - back light.jpg

Charging is taken care of by USB at the top of the light. A small rubber cover seals it from the rain (successfully I might add), but make sure you know where you put it while charging as it is small and very easy to lose. The cover also sits above an LED showing battery life, so that's easy to keep an eye on.

As for the helmet itself, the first thing you'll notice is that it is weightier than most. On our scales this medium clocked 369g, which is over 130g more than something like the £90 Kask Sintesi.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - front.jpg

It's not exactly a deal breaker, and to be fair you are likely to be reading this review because you want a helmet with a rear light, rather than going for the lightest lid on the market. Bell claims the Falcon XR model without the LED is 325g, so it's certainly no lightweight.

That aside, the Falcon is comfortable. The Float Fit cradle system runs right the way around rather than just across the rear and sides like some helmets, so when you use the wheel at the rear to adjust for fit it tightens with an even pressure all the way around your head.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - padding.jpg

MIPS is also included. MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, and it's a low-friction pair of layers that sits between the helmet body and the cradle. It allows about 15mm of movement to damp jarring rotational motions to your brain in the case of an impact.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - tension system.jpg

The padding is also a decent thickness for comfort and absorbs sweat well too. It's what Bell calls Ionic+, which uses silver in the yarn for its antimicrobial properties.

From a quality and finish point of view it's good to see that Bell has completely covered the polystyrene with a hard outer layer. It not only makes it look like a more premium product, but protects the helmet from drops and knocks.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - strap.jpg

The Falcon XR isn't a pure road helmet, so it isn't vented as such. I'd say it's roughly a 50/50 split between polycarbonate shell and venting. Air is directed well enough for all but the most exuberant riding, and it was quite pleasant in the cooler air of February and March compared to some of the hugely vented helmets I usually wear.

2023 Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet - back light 2.jpg

There are three sizes: small (52-56cm), medium (55-59cm), and large (58-62cm). There are also three colour options, with matt black and white/black sitting alongside this one.

Value

At £129.99 (the non-LED version is £114.95) the Bell is pricier than something like the Abus Urban-I 3.0 MIPS, which is a similar sort of design. That costs £109.99. It's not quite as versatile as the Bell though, with smaller vents and a more compact LED.

Lazer's Sphere is a similarly styled all-round helmet, and comes with MIPS. It costs £119.99, so around a fiver more than the non-LED Falcon XR.

Overall

Yes, it's a bit weighty, but aside from that the Falcoin XR is a quality all-rounder thanks with a good fit and finish. If you are after a comfortable helmet for all kinds of riding then the Bell has most things covered – and the LED is a bonus.

Verdict

Heavier than some, but comfortable and well made with the bonus of a rear light

road.cc test report

Make and model: Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Bell says, "When we set out to design the XR Spherical, we were after one helmet to do a bit of everything, from racing cyclocross to touring the world to just KOM'ing your buddies on the weekly lunch ride. With Falcon XR, we've taken many of the same features – 'Deep Road' fit, ample venting, Fidlock buckle, Ionic+ antimicrobial comfort padding – and built them into a helmet that is both utilitarian and economic.

"To top it off, the Falcon XR Mips is compatible with our custom Blackburn® Grid COB rear LED light that integrates seamlessly into the large rear vent."

It's a helmet that covers many disciplines, and the bright light performs well.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

IMPACT MANAGEMENT: MIPS EVOLVE

CONSTRUCTION: FUSION IN-MOLD POLYCARBONATE SHELL

FIT SYSTEM: FLOAT FIT

CERTIFICATION : CE EN1078

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
5/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It offers decent breathability, and a quality fit.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The LED is bright with eyecatching modes.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It's heavier than a pure road helmet.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's in the right sort of ballpark for this kind of helmet, as mentioned in the review.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

A good all-round helmet which offers decent performance and a well executed finish, especially for the money.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments

 