These 7Mesh Colorado arm warmers are well thought out and can be trimmed to length for a perfect fit – but you're paying rather a lot for the privilege.

7Mesh has built up an impressive portfolio of clothing for all disciplines of riding, and given the testing-grounds of British Columbia's western Canadian territory, you might expect this to be ideal for UK riding conditions. The company describes these arm warmers as being for 'shoulder-season' rides, which we translate as meaning spring and summer, rather than referring to some time when you might want to show a bit of shoulder. They arrived a bit late for that, 'shoulder season' in the north east of England being June and September. But a few lucky mild days allowed some 'as intended' test rides before Storm Arwen blew it all to bits.

The first thing you notice is that the Colorados are very light and correspondingly thin. It was a surprise, then, to find that they incorporate a fleece backing and that they provide a fair degree of insulation, enough for milder spring or autumn days. The dense weave of the stretchy polyester/elastane cloth also helps keep the breeze at bay. They have a DWR (durable water-repellent) coating which really works – and continues to do so after several washes.

Good fit is important with arm warmers, both in making sure that they stay put and are comfortable to wear, and 7Mesh seems to have put a lot of thought into getting this right. The Colorados come in five sizes and you need to visit the website and follow the instructions to ensure you buy the best size for you.

While that's simply a matter of measuring your bicep, you need to do it in the right way, or there's a good chance you'll buy too big (nobody wants to admit they have a small bicep!). This is because the tops of the arm warmers are mostly held in place by the stretch of the fabric – there's no elastic hem – and some stripes of silicone gripper. If you choose the right size, this is enough to keep them in place.

The five sizes also come in correspondingly longer lengths: from 44cm for the Extra-Small to 54cm for the Extra-Large. 7Mesh's neat little idea is that you can trim the length to fit; so if you have big biceps and short arms you can trim up to 5.75cm off at the wrist.

If you're worried about taking shears to your new arm warmers, well – you can't do any real harm because the cuff is just a 'raw edge', rather than a hem. Just make sure you trim close to one of the white guide lines, which are actually bits of stitching to protect the integrity of the seam.

If you do this, you should be able to ensure the garment fits as it should on the upper arm, without being too long or short at the wrist. I really welcomed the extra length to ensure no cold spots at the wrist.

These arm warmers are left and right specific, and marked accordingly. You need to put them on the right way round, too, so the white cut-guides are on the outside of the wrist. The seam is meant to run up the outside of the arm before ducking under the elbow and up the inside of the upper arm. 7mesh calls this 'smart articulation' and it makes for a comfortable, wrinkle-free fit that just needs a bit of extra thought when pulling them on.

I found that these garments were well made (in China, designed in Canada), with a tidily double-stitched seam. The silicone grippers appear to be stuck on securely and haven't started peeling off, though they've only had a few washes thus far. They dry remarkably quickly, too.

So far I have found them resistant to abrasion or snagging, even at the wrist where they can come into contact with glove fastenings and the like.

They take up no more room in a back pocket than a pair of light gloves, so are ideal for throwing in 'just in case'. Mostly, given the weather conditions, I've used them to provide an extra layer of protection under a long-sleeved top.

Value and conclusion

There's no getting away from the fact that these are some of the most expensive arm warmers out there. Stu's just been testing some Specialized Thermal arm warmers, which offer similar levels of warmth and comfort for £20 less – though he did complain about having to guess a bit for fit. And Endura's FS260-Pro Thermo arm warmers are less than half the price, but Emma did find they came up on the small side.

None of this should be an issue with the 7Mesh Colorados. These weigh even less, too, if that matters to you.

All in all, the 7Mesh Colorados are comfortable and cosy for milder conditions, and light enough to make them worth taking on any ride. With the wide range of sizes available and the ability to trim them to length, you should be able to get the perfect fit.

Verdict

Light, comfortable and can be cut to length – but pretty expensive

