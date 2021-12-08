Specialized Thermal arm warmers

Specialized's Thermal Arm Warmers offer an excellent fit, with the material feeling very soft and barely noticeable against the skin. For their barely noticeable weight they are surprisingly warm too.

They're made with an 84% poyamide and 16% elastane mix, with the material having a fleece backing to trap warmth, much the same as many other arm warmers on the market. That's not a bad thing, though, as it works, and considering its lightweight nature it is very warm and breathable.

I've used them within a temperature range of 14°C down to freezing and found them to be competent throughout, only feeling a bit on the warm side at the upper edge of that when working hard.

In cold winds I found that they stood up well to the chill, and even if they get wet your arms remain warm.

With a range of five sizes there should be one to suit pretty much everyone, although you'll have to do a bit of guesswork as Specialized's guide doesn't cover arms.

I've got the large here, and I'd say I am normally a medium. The large fitted fine, though, so it might be worth going up a size.

The top of the warmer is held in place on your upper arm by way of an elasticated ring, with the back-up of a silicone strip. It works well with no slippage issues for me, and the cuff didn't move either.

Overall quality is very good. These are well made, although I have noticed some stray elastic strands on the upper cuff just as Emma did on the Therminal Knee Warmers. They haven't got any more exposed as the test period has gone on, though.

At £30 the Specializeds come in at a fiver less than the Assos Armwarmer Evo7s. George was impressed with the temperature range they could cope, with considering how thin they are, although I reckon the Specializeds can go lower. That could just be down to personal temperature regulation, though – with 20 years on the bike, and riding 12 months of the year, my extremities have become more adept at dealing with the cold.

Jamie was impressed with the Endura Pro SL Arm Warmers II in terms of performance, including the DWR treatment which gives them some water resistance. They do come up a bit small, though, and are £34.99.

Conclusion

The Specialized Thermals are warm and comfortable, and also fold up small for back pocket storage.

Verdict

Good levels of warmth considering the lightweight fabric, and comfortable too

