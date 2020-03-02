The Vel 20 Lumen Rear Light's super-compact 18g shell feels high quality and the minimal branding means it won't look out of place on a race bike. I had previously been using a Knog Blinder Road R70 on a day-to-day basis, which is by no means a large or ugly light; now going back it feels somewhat cumbersome in comparison. The only compromise that comes with the Vel's size is that run-times aren't that long.

At just 20 lumens, this little rear light doesn't sound like it would be bright enough in some conditions, but Vel has proved there's more to a light than its lumen count. The 38 COB (chip on board) design means the LEDs are densely packed, ensuring that the Vel outperforms what its stats would suggest.

Even in a busy urban environment the light cuts through the noise with impressive ease from a few hundred metres away. Side visibility is limited, although the wraparound lens means there is some leakage.

In day flash mode you get 30 lumens at your disposal, further aiding its eye-catching ability. Previously, I have steered clear of using rear lights under 100 lumens as a primary unit, but the Vel has changed that. I have had no qualms using just the Vel, no matter how poor the conditions have been.

On the rear of the light you'll find a clip that means it can be attached to a backpack or helmet strap. In the box you'll find two seatpost mounts, one for round tubed seatposts and the other for aero. I found that the non-aero one actually worked best on my kamm-tail seatpost design, and my doubts about it being flimsy were soon put to rest.

Unlike a lot of rear lights, the light unit itself can be removed from the bracket with a simple twist, leaving the strap attached to the bike; this makes charging a doddle. The security of the mount is excellent, too – it even stayed firmly in place despite a heavy crash involving front flips and a broken wrist, so top marks to it there!

Unlike Vel's front light (review to come), the rear is only water resistant rather than waterproof, and I have to say this is a bit offputting considering how much water a rear light usually sees and how many I've had give up on me when the going gets wet. Saying that, this light hasn't had any issues as yet, and is surviving the floods much better than most of the places I've ridden it through.

During the last month, dry rides have been few and far between, but there's no sign of water ingress.

Seven different modes mean there's one for every scenario, and mode selection is simple via the single button on the top. This positioning also means it's easy to fire up the light on the move.

Another feature I appreciated is the memory mode, whereby the light turns back on in the last mode used – particularly useful at café stops.

Quoted run-times are accurate if not the longest, especially on constant, with high just 1:30. On the lowest constant (7 lumens), it will last 4.5 hours, so for long rides you'll have to opt for a flash mode – but that's something I would do anyway.

You can get 20 hours using Flash 1, but I usually swapped to Flash 4, which lasts 15 hours, when the light dropped below 24%.

A separate light on the side indicates charge level. Constant indicates that it's 50-100% full; slow flashing 25-50%; and fast flash under 24%. I found this invaluable and it's a feature I wish every light included.

Charging takes around 2 hours – just under from a wall socket; just over through a laptop.

Value

The Vel has an rrp of £20, though it's currently on sale for £18. Its closest rival that we've reviewed recently on road.cc is the £16 20-lumen ETC Mira. Despite the ETC's similar lumen count, Shaun didn't think it was up to the job on unlit roads, whereas I reckon the Vel worked really well. The Vel has the added benefit of a memory function, too.

We also tested the slightly more expensive Infini Olley rear light at £21.99; again, I'd say the Vel is the superior choice with its clever mounting system.

However, it is given a run for its money by the Oxford Ultratorch Slimline R50, which is just £17.99 and, as the name suggests, offers 50 lumens on its highest setting and longer run-times.

Conclusion

The Vel's small size, surprising output and simple-to-live-with design all appeal. The limited run-times might be a drawback, but charging is quick and easy.

Verdict

Super-compact, surprisingly bright and a smart mount

