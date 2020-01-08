Knog Blinder Road R70 Rear Light

Having been impressed with the quality and reliability of the Blinder Mob V Four Eyes I tested last winter, I was keen to get my hands on the Knog Blinder Road R70. I had a couple of criticisms of the Mob V, which the R70 goes some way to addressing – but then introduces one or two niggles of its own.

Pros: Great visibility; easy to fit and use

Great visibility; easy to fit and use Cons: Bit pricey; limited mounting options; battery life not the best

First off, however, this is another impressively-performing rear light. A little chunkier, a bit brighter, and quite a bit dearer but with most of the features that endeared me to the Mob V Four Eyes.

In particular, the same simple mounting system and the ease of use from the saddle with the button at the back. Stick your thumb down twixt seatpost and lamp and you will find the on-off switch instinctively. Push-and-hold turns on and off; one push to scroll through the five sensible settings (two steady, three flashing). The Road R70 remembers your last setting and automatically returns to it next time you use it.

The light came to me in the summer months and as a high-visibility day-running light it's been excellent. I chose mainly the 'Eco' setting; not so much for the longer battery life but because the strobing pattern seemed particularly well suited to daytime use. One of my riding companions commented on how visible the light was, even from half a mile behind (yes, that's the gap I put into him on that hill). This is partly down to the quality lenses which help throw the light a long way down the road despite the modest 70 lumens claimed output.

Now, in the depths of winter, it's proving equally reassuring in some grim light conditions. The solid construction is welcome at this time of year but I still prefer to protect it from salt and grit with a mudguard.

Knog claims 20 hours for the 'Eco' setting but I only managed 15, which is still plenty in real situations, although if you want to ride long distances with the light in Steady mode it may be found wanting. However, the recharge time is correspondingly brisk. You can recharge either by plugging the built-in USB bayonet straight into a socket or by using the quality Knog-branded extension cable supplied.

The two halves of the aluminium casing sandwich a clear gasket that allows some light to escape sideways. This addresses one of my issues about the Four Eyes which had next-to-no side visibility. The amount of light escaping to the sides still seems quite small, though, mainly coming from the big fourth LED at the bottom of the cluster, which is active in four out of the five patterns. It's better than nothing.

One of the settings is called 'Peloton' and you will be thanked for selecting it on a group ride where the barrage of full power will be irritating to riders behind you. I don't have much time for drivers who complain about taillights being too bright or strobing; when riding at night in traffic and up against the combined output of a dozen cars' tail and brake lights at any one time, it's all about standing out. This light really does.

The lenses are set back into the body and aren't as wipe-clean as a flush-fronted light, which is a minor issue. I had several very wet rides with the light fully exposed to the spray from my back wheel and the light continues to function flawlessly. That's not something that could be said about some of the lights I was using a decade ago.

At £55 it is a bit on the pricey side – Lezyne's Strip Drive Pro 300 is £50, for example, while its 75-lumen KTV Pro Drive 75 is £25. And Knog's own Mob V Four Eyes does a similar job for £15 less, but with limited side visibility.

Like the Four Eyes, the long body shape of the R70 takes up a fair bit of space on the seatpost, and there's still no option to mount it sideways (or on a pannier rack). This is a shame as I think it slightly limits the market for what is another quality product from Knog.

Verdict

Well-thought-out light with great visibility, but surprisingly modest battery life by current standards

