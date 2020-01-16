If you're after a front light, we've got you nicely covered. But what about a red one for the rear of your bike? Don't worry, we're all over that too!
Get yourself seen
A rear light has the proverbial one job: to get you seen, unlike a front light that has to be visible enough to stop inattentive drivers mowing you down while allowing you to see where you're going. Depending on where and how you ride, your priorities regarding brightness, flashing modes and battery life will be different.
The Road Vehicle Lighting Regulations say:
Rear lamp
One is required, to show a red light, positioned centrally or offside, between 350mm and 1500mm from the ground, at or near the rear, aligned towards, and visible from, behind. If capable of emitting a steady light, it must be marked as conforming to BS3648, or BS6102/3, or an equivalent EC standard. If capable of emitting only a flashing light, it must emit at least 4 candela... the light shown by the lamp when flashing shall be displayed not less than 60 nor more than 240 equal times per minute and the intervals between each display of light shall be constant.
Given that every light we know of has a steady mode, that means you need a British Standard-approved light to comply with the law. To be fully compliant with the law your bike also needs a front light, front and rear reflectors, and amber pedal reflectors.
In practice, not many bike lights are Kitemarked. The specification for cycle lights dates back to 1986 and is written mostly with filament bulbs in mind; every single light we've been sent for the last few years is an LED. LED lights can meet the requirements but lots of them aren't specifically tested for the ageing British Standard, especially those that are sold worldwide.
Since the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations (RVLR) was amended to allow cyclists to fit flashing LEDs, we've heard very little about cyclists being stopped for having non-compliant lights. In theory running a non-approved light could be used as an argument for contributory negligence in the case of an accident, though we've not heard of such a case being brought as yet.
Things to consider
What kind of riding will I be doing?
If you're mostly just pootling to the shops and back then something basic will probably do the job. Simple flashers that use button cells or AAA batteries are cheap and effective these days, and they last ages before the battery needs replacing.
If your commute is on busier roads, or you plan to do longer rides at night, you'll probably want something brighter. There's a wealth of USB-rechargeable and brighter AAA-powered rear lights about that will catch a driver's attention from further afield. Many riders who spend a lot of time on the road after dark fit more than one rear light to increase their chances of being seen.
Some rear lights are bright enough to be used in daylight too. There's certain types of riding – racing a time trial on a fast A-road, for example – where you'd want to be running the brightest rear light you can buy. Plenty of city riders run their rear lights in daytime hours too.
Flashing or not?
In terms of the law, it's up to you. The law requires flashing modes to be between 1Hz and 4Hz (one to four flashes per second); as you'll see from the beam comparison engine below, actual modes vary considerably and some fall well outside that. Pulsing constant modes are a grey area.
Ask a rider why they have their light flashing and they'll often argue that it makes them visible from further away. Ask another rider why they have a constant light and you'll often hear that it makes distance easier to judge for following vehicles.
There's not a lot of scientific research to hang your choice on. Most people who run two lights will have one of them flashing. One thing to bear in mind is that if you're riding in a close group – be that a club run, sportive, Audax or anything else – having a bright light flashing in your eyes at close range is pretty annoying. Many lights have low-power steady modes for group riding.
All-round visibility
Most rear lights are nice and bright if you're standing directly behind them. But in many situations – and especially for urban riding – traffic may be approaching you from other directions, so it's good for a light to have a wide angle of visibility. Again, the type of riding you do will dictate how important side visibility is to you.
Battery life
Most rear lights will cope easily with the longest ride you're likely to throw at them, though not all USB-rechargeable ones can be fully trusted to last a whole night, especially on steady beam. If you're planning some big forays into the dark unknown – or if you're just a bit crap at remembering to charge your lights – pick something that has a long run time. AAA-powered lights tend to be the pick for that.
Recommended lights
Exposure TraceR MK2 With ReAKT And Peloton — £49.99
Exposure's TraceR with ReAKT and Peloton rear light impressed us previously without the Peloton technology, but one year on it's gained this extra feature to help keep it near the top of the pile.
In this updated version, the recipe hasn't changed, it's just been added to. You still get a beaming 75-lumen max output, with six modes that dictate how much burn time you have, from 3 hours in the brightest static mode to 24 hours on the lowest flash mode, plus DayBright pulse mode.
ReAKT is probably the best feature of the lot, adapting to the light conditions at the time, and flaring up when it senses that the rider is braking. But now there's a new feature to add to the mix. It's called Peloton, and it recognises when there is a front bike light behind you and dims itself to save dazzling the following rider.
Oxford Ultratorch Slimline R50 — £17.49
Oxford's Ultratorch Slimline R50 rear light is a simple rear light that does the job of making sure you're well seen, with ample light output, good mode choices, and easy operation and fitting, in a conveniently sized package at a very good price. The R50's COB LED can put out an adequate 50 lumens in its high mode, with medium, low and eco modes available too. You cycle through these with a single click of the power button, and switch them off with a long press. You get 2hrs claimed burn time (mine tapped out at 1:52hrs) on the brightest static setting, and near-enough 6hrs if you have it on the highest flash setting.
Read our review of the Oxford Ultratorch Slimline R50
Find an Oxford Products dealer
Blackburn DayBlazer 65 — £20.99
If you want a small, well-made, easy-fitting rear light for your bike or bag that's bright and good value, look no further than the Blackburn DayBlazer 65. Its two LEDs pump out an impressive 65 lumens when in the disruptive 'high flash' mode, and 50 and 30 respectively in 'steady' and 'low strobe' settings. Burn times are claimed to be 1:30-6:00hrs depending on the mode, and we found those to be accurate to within around 5-10 minutes depending on how you use it. The single button doubles as an indicator of battery life when the unit has just been switched off, and the light naturally powers down a little when you get close to the end of its life.
Read our review of the Blackburn DayBlazer 65
Find a Blackburn dealer
Lezyne Zecto Drive Max — £37.99
The Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250 has a range of modes that start at sensible light output and increase to the ever so slightly insane with a mighty 250 lumens topping the bill. Each one has its use though and allows you to balance power with battery life whatever the conditions.
Lots of manufacturers are starting to include daytime modes to their lights and this is what Lezyne have done with the Max 250. The 250-lumen flash can be seen a good distance even in bright sunshine and for this reason I'd suggest never using it in the dark as it is downright antisocial for drivers sat behind.
Read our review of the Lezyne Zecto Drive Max
Find a Lezyne dealer
Moon Alcor — £9.59
The Moon Alcor is simple, bright and has a nifty magnetic mount. I use a back light almost all the time, perhaps excepting on the finest of high summer days. Bright sunlight, especially when the sun is low and the roads are wet, is not the friend of the cyclist and an attention-grabbing strobe like that provided by the Moon Alcor is a valuable aid to daytime visibility.
That's how I've used this most of the time during the test period, and it was a bonus that the day-flash mode gives over 34 hours of battery life (I never did find out exactly how many hours because I had to go to bed). Moon reckons that on the low-power single-flash setting you should get 70 hours. That's still plenty bright enough for night riding on dark roads, by the way.
Read our review of the Moon Alcor
Find a Moon dealer
Oxford Ultratorch Pro R25 — £17.17
The Oxford Ultratorch Pro R25 LED Tail Light is a strip rear light that performs the basics very well at a competitive price.
What do we want from a rear light? For me, there are only a few central criteria that it needs to fulfil to hit the spot: it needs to be bright, make you clearly visible, and fit securely to the rear of the bike. Next comes battery life – something easily taken care of usually, thanks to the lower power requirement of a tail light compared to a front beam – profile on the bike, and waterproofness.
The Ultratorch meets pretty much all these criteria. A single button atop the unit operates the light, in which you can cycle through four different settings with a single click – three static brightness settings of 25, 50 and 100 per cent of the 25-lumen maximum output, and a 12-lumen flash setting from the Cree LEDs.
Read our review of the Oxford Ultratorch Pro R25
Find an Oxford Products dealer
Bontrager Flare R City — £20
The Bontrager Flare R City rear light is a small yet mighty cube-shaped model bristling with sensors and similar tech to deliver optimum light intelligently, whatever the conditions, day, or night.
The tail light has a 100-lumen front sibling, and together they could be all some urban commuters will need. At 26g apiece, they're arguably ideal clutter-free options for summer/time trial builds, or companions for a trainer/audax bike's main lighting.
Read our review of the Bontrager Flare R City
Find a Bontrager dealer
Brightside — £22,50
Brightside's eponymous light is a well-built double-ended side light at a good price that attaches easily to your frame, and gives you an extra dimension of visibility to other road users approaching you from the side. Bright 15-lumen Cree LEDs at each end attract attention.
The Brightside has filled a gap in the market (a quick internet search only unearthed the Brightside and the Cateye Orbit Spoke lightset) in a bid to reduce the instances of SMIDSY (sorry mate I didn't see you) incidents. With too many accidents happening at junctions and roundabouts, the light is designed to give you all-round visibility to motorists approaching from your side – Brightside, not broadside.
Read our review of the Brightside
Cateye TL-LD610 — £15.99
A classic that's still going strong, the TL-LD610 has five decently bright LEDs and runs off a pair of AAA batteries. It excels as a round-town attention-grabber because of the mode in which the lit LED scans across the panel: think Knight Rider or Cylon Centurion.
Moon Gemini — £12.24
Moon's Gemini is a featherweight USB rechargeable rear light that clips on easily and is bright enough for urban commuting. The small single button is surprisingly easy to find in big gloves.
The Gemini benefits from many of the features of its more expensive big brothers. It has a spot angle of 95 degrees at 10 metres, giving an effective span of 22m. The total angle is helped by the two single LEDs, resulting in a full 360 degrees, very useful for urban riding. The brightest 20-lumen constant is also perfect for partially lit commutes; I prefer a slightly brighter rear for my unlit rides, but this also works well here as a backup or secondary light.
Read our review of the Moon Gemini
Find a Moon dealer
Nite Rider Sentinel 250 — £42.99
Dr Evil would love it. As well as powerful LEDs, the Sentinel shows riders how much space you'd like them to leave when they pass by drawing a virtual bike lane on the road with frickin' laser beams. Shark not included.
Read our review of the Niterider Sentinel
Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid — £22.50
The Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid Rear Light is a well designed and strong performing rear light. It pumps out enough light to keep you visible and has a really good variety of placement options while also having a good battery life, so it can just be left for weeks until it needs charging.
The light pumps out 44 lumens to keep you well lit without blinding the person riding/driving behind you. In recent years I have come to realise that being stuck behind somebody pumping out 100 lumens from their seatpost is one of my real pet peeves. Sure you can be seen mate, but the only other things I can see are blue dots. I'd say 44 lumens is about the right balance between good visibility and annoying the person behind you.
Read our review of the Knog Blinder Mob Kid Grid
Find a Knog dealer
Exposure Lights TraceR DayBright — £40
This super-bright and tough little USB rear light from UK illuminati Exposure pumps out plenty of light and will last for a week's medium-distance commuting (4-5 miles) between charges. It's not cheap, but it is excellent.
We've also been really impressed with the £59.96 Exposure TraceR Mk2; its ReAKT feature adjusts the brightness of the light based on braking forces and light conditions.
If you want more light and longer run time, the Exposure Blaze MK2 Reakt (£84.95) packs a 1,500mAh battery for roughly twice the life.
Read our review of the Exposure Lights TraceR DayBright
Find an Exposure lights dealer
Gemini Iris — £37.50
Gemini's Iris rear light claims to pump out a retina-melting 180 lumens of red. That's enough to get you seen in any conditions, and there are plenty of lower-power modes for general riding too. And it's well made.
First things first: ye gods, this thing is bright. You know when you turn a light on, and you think, "MY EYES!"? Well I did that with the Iris, only to find out it wasn't even on the brightest setting.
Read our review of the Gemini Iris rear light
Find a Gemini dealer
Magicshine MJ-818 — ~£40
This is the standalone version of the MJ-818 which uses a 3-watt LED for maximum visibility with nine smaller emitters to cover a wide range of angles. In this package it's paired with a 8.4V 4.4Ah battery. If you already have a Magicshine light, then you can get the light and a cable splitter for £31.94
Read our review of the Magicshine MJ-818
See.Sense Icon 2 — £79.99
We loved the clever speed-sensing function and incredible brightness of the original See.Sense light. The Icon includes a plethora of extra features linked to a free app so you can control the light on your smartphone. This nifty little blazer will also tell your loved ones if you have a crash, and alert you if someone tries to make off with your bike when it's parked up.
The Icon uses super-bright Cree LEDs putting out a total of 300, which certainly count as bright enough for the old joke 'do not look at laser with remaining eye'. This is not a light to turn on while looking at it – it is ferociously bright.
Read our review of the See.Sense Icon
Lupine Rotlicht Max — ~£95
Another light with value-added smart functions, the Rotlicht acts as a brake light, brightening when you decelerate, and has a light sensor so it can adjust its output to the conditions. Clever stuff.
The latest version, the Rotlicht Max, has twice the run-time of the original Rotlicht.
Read our review of the Lupine Rotlicht
https://roubaixcycling.cc/2016/11/09/lumos-the-smart-cycling-helmet/
It seems white front reflector isn't a legal requirement. I was reading up on this on Cycling UK website recently for other reasons...The Highway Code Rule 60 says
At night your cycle MUST have white front and red rear lights lit. It MUST also be fitted with a red rear reflector (and amber pedal reflectors, if manufactured after 1/10/85). White front reflectors and spoke reflectors will also help you to be seen.
(https://www.gov.uk/guidance/the-highway-code/rules-for-cyclists-59-to-82 with links to relevant RVLR passages.)
But pedal reflectors are which is obviously problematical for many clipless users.
I've got the good ol' Catey TL-LD600 plus a few other assorted cheapies. Also a RSP Tourlite which is rack mounted. I prefer removeable batteries so I can carry a spare set - my riding is rather random so I don't have a regular schedule to recharge like a real commuter would, so built in battery is a disadvantage for me.
Oh goodie, another weasel opportunity. But m'lud, my poor client couldn't possibly be expected to see a cyclist whose head was not lit up like the Starship Enterprise.
It's worth remembering that rear lights can be too bright if your riding in a group. On the Exmouth Exodus last month I was behind another rider for a while whose light was so bright it was impossible to see anything else.
Seconded, it's like a bloody arms race out there, it's fine to be running a billion lumens when riding solo, that's just self preservation.
What I don't get however, is when some nodder on the Cycle Path or joingin a group ride is running them on full beam! A Quick blast of the Maxx Daddy in their face generally hints they should dip
Please someone correct me if I am wrong but I believe the vast majority of rear lights are also designed in such a way that they are also act as a reflector negating the need for both
The See.Sense is a brilliant light but the fitting is pretty poor. Just a rubber band really, doesn't feel too secure- if I venture off road I'm forever checking it's not bounced off.
The moon Nebula & Come-X rear lights are in my opinion, two of the best lights available. Many settings, brightness reducable for group riding and great fittings. Even work well on Aero posts.
I have the See Sense at the front and rear and it's superb.
Adding some Lezyne Zecto this year as well.
I have some zecto's, actually on my 2nd rear as the 1st lost the ability to charge.
The moon rears I mention above are better.
Nothing from Lezyne? Zecto and Strip are pretty good.
http://www.lezyne.com/products-led.php
And neither the Cycliq Fly 6? Which I use now, since I got bumped twice.
https://cycliq.com/products/fly6/
[quote=SingleSpeed
Please someone correct me if I am wrong but I believe the vast majority of rear lights are also designed in such a way that they are also act as a reflector negating the need for both
[/quote]
Just looking at the examples on test I'd say it's now a minority, something to consider though and maybe should have been mentioned in the tests
had mine as a front and rear pair from the kickstarter campaign, never lost either yet, but i found the silicone/rubber straps broke quite quickly on the "laddered" bits, seesense were very good when i contacted them about this on both occasions this happened, they sent replacement straps out free of charge
Zecto - decent in urban areas, not much use on dark lanes.
Fly6 - I use it in the daytime but have stopped bothering for commutes. It's not bright enough and the camera doesn't pick up anything in the dark.
The Zecto is perfectly good on dark lanes. To be seen.
It would be unusual to expect to see with it on dark lanes, of course.
Best and brightest rear light i've ever encountered:
https://www.aliexpress.com/item/100-Lumens-Rechargeable-COB-LED-USB-Moun...
Its US$6.30, USB rechargable, and 100 Lumens is an under-estimate. So seriously bright I ended up buying half a dozen of them... and they haven't failed me yet.
Cheers for that fraew, just ordered one. Just shows how cheap things actually are to produce!
Aldi have a fly6 lookie likey on sale tomorrow. 39.99.
Worth a punt ?
If you're riding a lot at night then go with two lights. Even the best can fail or fall off.
Is there a guide for how to position lights as it's now getting darker earlier and I'm more and more surprised just how badly people locate them, this morning a guy with a bike Pannier rack seemed to believe I and others would be able to see through the rack and the bag he had put on the rack.
No mention of dynamo lights?
As few have mentioned here - lights can be too bright, and many are. My pet hate is when riders fit a massively bright light on the seatstays so it is at an angle to the rider behind. I don't understand
Another trend is 1000Lm+ front lights pointed pretty much horisontally and blinding anyone approaching from the front. I mean its great that you are visible, but if its blinding the person approaching it kind of defeats the point right?
Noticeably wider passes since I've installed a B&M Toplight Line Plus Brake (catchy name huh)
Fresnel lens plus big rectangular reflector means you look more like a motorbike to approaching traffic. Supposed to brighten as you brake, by sensing a current drop from the dynamo.
I've also got a See.Sense Icon but will probably sell that now I've gone full dynamo combined with one of those Aldi Fly6 ripoffs.
Missed one brilliant rear, Bontrager Flare Type R (not the doofy city crappy one in the article)
£45 and 60 lumens, people pass me widely in both daytime and nighttime modes. Supported by a Cateye rapid x pulsing (35lumens) on the seat stays.
Hope disrict+. Uses the same LEDs that car rear lights use. The older style bracket is a masterpeice of engineering. Really like mine.
Encountered this last night on the way home with the rare occurance of another cyclist rng the Portway into Bristol after 22:00. I was thinking of doing the draftin fair thng but his rear light was too bright for me to be close enough to benefit from the tow.
Some streets are 'blessed' with vast numbers of bright lights, and then people such as Purcell are allowed to get away with not managing to see a properly lit bike. The inevitable reaction to this is to go more and brighter.
The best lights on the rear would be a dual light one part constant other able to flash as the constant allows others to actually see you/judge the distance to you as a beam is ok but if your looking along it the brain can't read where it is so ideally needs to reflect off something like rear wheel etc so the eyes/brain can pick it up one reason why seat tube/post is a good mounting!
Same with flashing if flash is too slow the brains cancels reading out as we work with a master and slave eyes your dom eye which is normally your handedness sees something first then the slave the time difference between it gives you your 3d vision(Reason why truck/coach drivers loose there licences now if loose an eye)so that works out the distance to object so if the flash has gone before slave sees it the brain won't work it out so in the end just dosent see it to say what it is as just sees a light and thats that so dangerous.
As with a beam of light the source could be 5foot in front of you to mile away power depedant! as it is just a beam but if reflects of a source like a back/front wheel/handle bars/rack etc that gives you a firm visual object to fix on.
but one of the worse set ups is those dam boris bikes with there alternating rear flashing lights the brain cancels them out as niether is ever alight long enough to ajudge distance!
Ideally the flashing part would be say 200 degrees angle of light with constant more maybe narrow so seen but also both angled so not shining to upwards to dazzle other road users which is counter productive!
Batteries could be Li po 18650 gives plenty of current so last longer or the smaller variations even two of them.
Cob leds work very well.
Similar on the front as really need that reflection on the front so can judge distance of approach esp with those mega bright lights as you just can't see what is approaching or if in deed it is!
Lights need to be a fixed to the bike not stuck on heads/luggage etc as the brain dosent acknowledge head lights as it is looking for a solid object at street level not up there!
Ive seen some dam awful lighting with riders having just light stuck on head and rear of it then think ok but there not! along with on there back packs which often then ends up skew whif as bag folds while riding!
But remember while your riding along even more so if at a decent pace every nono second counts while someone is tryng to see you and others on the road so the quicker you can be seen and judged what/who/where you are on the road the better for your survival!
As it isn't a game/app it's real as there is no Esp/alt/delete or exit.reset or any other button to press no matter who is at fault/to blame etc etc as once your dead or injured there is no going back so be safe be seen out there.
I come at this from many angles Cyclist/Driver/Truck driver.
I have a Bontrager Flare R too, excellent rear light, probably the best in terms of power, battery life, size, ease of use. Can be had for £36
http://www.cyclingweekly.com/reviews/lights-reflectives/bontrager-flare-...
What this article doesn't comment on and no other reviews I've ever read has commented on is, in my experience, the most common design problem with rear lights. That is water entry leading to corrosion of battery contacts, out right failure or, very commonly, switch failure. I've long lost count of the number of lights from numerous brands that have ended up in the bucket because of this. The only light I have found that hasn't succumbed to this in over a year of riding in all weathers is the Exposure Redeye. This piggy backs off the front light so has no switch and no need for openings for batteries. If anyone can recommend any other lights whose design makes them fit for use by anyone other than fair weather cyclists, I'd love to try them. (and before you say it, I ride muguards in the winter but not in the summer).
Cygolite Hotshot range, compact and extremely bright with long battery life, rechargeable.
