The Bioracer Glove One Tempest Pixel Protect winter gloves are excellent when the mercury heads south, insulating your hands from the cold and doing a great job of keeping out rain, but they also perform really well as the temperature rises, stopping your hands from overheating and getting sweaty.
I was able to test these gloves in the middle of winter on both longer group rides and shorter training rides, with temperatures around 8°C to 2°C. Bioracer's Tempest Protect insulation works really well, and kept my hands warm no matter what the weather threw at them. However, what really surprised me was how well they handled warmer temperatures.
Often in the winter, a ride will start off fairly chilly but as the sun comes up the heat also rises. This typically results in sweaty hands and having to choose between keeping your gloves on or bracing the cold. The Bioracers, though, are surprisingly breathable for such a well-insulated glove, managing to wick sweat away and keep my hands comfortable throughout the day. Not having sweaty hands by the end of a long ride was fantastic, and increased my enjoyment of training massively.
I found the gloves a very comfortable fit on my fairly average shape hands, with each finger having the perfect amount of space. I've worn less expensive gloves with digits not wide enough, which resulted in squeezing of the fingers and some discomfort. The Bioracers were spot on for me. Also, as you can see from the photos, the seams are stitched on the outside, so there's no pressure or unwanted rubbing there – another plus point.
I also liked the long cuff, which provides a seamless transition from jacket sleeve to glove, with no skin exposed to the elements. The fit around the wrist was spot on, too, nice and snug without being overly tight.
As the name suggests, the gloves feature reflective panels that light up in headlights, enhancing your safety on dark mornings and evenings.
They also have a water-repellent coating which I found was very effective in keeping out the majority of the rain, and although the very worst downpours did result in wet hands, they did stay warm.
The faux leather palms provide plenty of grip and good levels of padding and protection. No complaints there.
The only real downside of the Bioracers is the lack of any touchscreen-friendly material or silicon – it's quite irritating having to take the gloves off every time you want to use your phone, and navigating a touchscreen GPS computer with these gloves on is challenging at best.
Although price-wise they aren't cheap – and you can certainly get gloves for a lot less such as the Lomos that Stu reviewed recently, which are £13.50 – the Bioracer's rrp of £42 looks pretty good compared to some: Santini's Fjords are very good but £75, and Castelli's Scalda Elites are £70.
Overall, I'd say the Bioracers are very good winter gloves. Their performance is excellent, both in the cold and when the temperature rises, they seem very robust and they're very comfortable. If they had touchscreen-friendly fingertips they'd be even better.
Verdict
Very good winter gloves that protect from the cold without turning sweaty when things warm up
Make and model: Bioracer Glove One Tempest Pixel Protect
Tell us what the product is for
Bioracer states, "Our fall and winter gloves collection is designed to provide all the needs the winter asks from your kit: maximum protection and visibility under all circumstances.
"The One Tempest Pixel Protect gloves are a completely new development, they are designed from the bottom up and feature a lot of new ideas and concepts.
"The biggest improvement is the way the different panels are stitched. Instead of an inside seam, we've stitched the gloves from the outside. This makes for a better fitting, virtually irritation free glove.
"Main materials in these gloves are Tempest Protect, combined with Black Pixel inserts
"These wind and waterproof fabrics protect your hands against the cold, but also against sweating too much in your gloves due to their breathable capacity.
"They help maintain a constant temperature to enjoy your ride from the start till the end. The reflective inserts increase the visibility and help secure your safety."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Bioracer lists these features:
Insulating glove made of Tempest Protect
Reversed construction with outside seams
Grippy faux leather palm
Black Pixel reflective inserts
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
A hardy set of gloves, really well made – with the seams on the outside.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Able to handle the cold really well and very good in showers, though continuous heavy rain will eventually get through.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No complaints over the test period.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Perfect fit for my fairly standard shaped hands.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
The gloves are of medium thickness; not as heavy as classic ski gloves but not as light as gloves designed for warmer temperatures.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Great fit, warm and nicely padded.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
They're not cheap, but you can pay a lot more, and I'd say their performance justifies the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Well! They didn't shrink in the wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Designed for low temperature road riding, these winter gloves performed exceptionally well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Being both windproof and very waterproof while also wicking away any sweat build-up and remaining breathable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Having to remove them to use a touchscreen.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are cheaper gloves on the market – Lomo's, which Stu reviewed recently, are £13.50 – but £42 looks pretty good compared to Santini's Fjords at £75 or the Castelli Scalda Elite gloves at £70.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall I'd say they're very good, offering great warmth and weather protection for riding in winter, the only drawback being the lack of touchscreen compatibility.
Age: 20 Height: 6 ft 2 in Weight: 75
I usually ride: Giant TCR My best bike is: Giant Trinty
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, club rides, The occasional bit of track