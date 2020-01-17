The Lomo Winter Cycling Gloves offer decent performance against the elements of winter. The thin softshell material offers some protection against the wind and rain, while the mesh palm gives plenty of grip on wet bar tape. The price is pretty good too.
- Pros: Plenty of reflective detailing; not overly bulky
- Cons: Not warm enough for really cold days; don't keep the rain out for long
These gloves from Lomo have pretty much everything covered from a design point of view.
Starting at the wrist, you'll find a snug-fitting elasticated cuff that stops any draughts from entering and will slide up inside a jacket or jersey sleeve without issue.
The palm uses a silicone mesh pattern to provide plenty of grip and there also reinforced areas inside the thumb and index finger as well as the outside of the palm to resist wear and tear and damage from crashing, say.
The fingertips are compatible with touchscreen devices too.
On the back of the hand the two middle fingers and part of the hand are covered in a reflective material to get you noticed in the dark, particularly useful when signalling to following traffic.
The softshell fabric is said to be waterproof, but I'd go more along the lines of water resistant – while the rain does bead off the material to start with, it doesn't for long and you'll soon get wet.
That isn't too much of a problem as long as the temperature is above around 7°C as the gloves will keep your hands warm. Any lower than that, though, wet or dry, and the Lomos just aren't quite thick enough to deal with the cold without a pair of liner gloves. I found them to work well on mild winter days up to about 12°C, so they will have a bit of crossover into spring and autumn too.
The price of £13.50 is pretty good too, with the majority of winter gloves around the £25 to £50 mark.
Quality is okay – there are a few stray threads going on here and there – but on the whole it isn't bad, especially for the price.
They work in a similar sort of temperature range as the Altura Firestorm gloves I've also been wearing which cost £39.99, so on the performance front the Lomos are doing okay.
The Lusso Windtex Terrains also offer decent performance in temperatures similar to the Lomos, but they don't have the smartphone-compatible fingertips for their £30 price tag.
Overall, the Lomos may not be able to cope with properly cold winter temperatures, but they are delivering similar sorts of performance as many others and for a lot less money.
Verdict
Good for milder winter days, offering everything you need, for not a lot of cash
Make and model: Lomo Winter Cycling Gloves
Size tested: Large
Tell us what the product is for
Lomo says, "Our full finger Winter Cycling Gloves feature a mesh rubber palm grip with reinforced Amara sections.
"These reinforced sections add durability when resting your hands on the bike hoods.
"The bike gloves are made using wind and waterproof softshell material so they are stretchy and extremely comfortable. They also feature conductive fingertips so you can use your phone with your gloves on.
"These biking gloves are easy to get on an off with an elasticated wrist gasket."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lomo lists:
Four sizes available
Elasticated cuff
Reflective fingers
Touchscreen compatible
Reinforced in high wear areas
Lomo's sizing guide stated I'd need a large and they fitted fine.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
A basic machine wash has seen no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They won't get you through everything winter can throw at you, but they'll cover most of it.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A decent package for the money.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A little rough around the edges.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They work in similar sorts of temperatures and conditions as the Lusso and Altura options mentioned in the review but for a lot less money – more than half the price basically.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Lomos don't necessarily excel in any one place but they deliver solid performance across the board and at a lot less money than most others we've tested.
About the tester
Age: 41
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed
With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!