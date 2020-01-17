The Lomo Winter Cycling Gloves offer decent performance against the elements of winter. The thin softshell material offers some protection against the wind and rain, while the mesh palm gives plenty of grip on wet bar tape. The price is pretty good too.

Pros: Plenty of reflective detailing; not overly bulky

Plenty of reflective detailing; not overly bulky Cons: Not warm enough for really cold days; don't keep the rain out for long

These gloves from Lomo have pretty much everything covered from a design point of view.

Starting at the wrist, you'll find a snug-fitting elasticated cuff that stops any draughts from entering and will slide up inside a jacket or jersey sleeve without issue.

The palm uses a silicone mesh pattern to provide plenty of grip and there also reinforced areas inside the thumb and index finger as well as the outside of the palm to resist wear and tear and damage from crashing, say.

The fingertips are compatible with touchscreen devices too.

On the back of the hand the two middle fingers and part of the hand are covered in a reflective material to get you noticed in the dark, particularly useful when signalling to following traffic.

The softshell fabric is said to be waterproof, but I'd go more along the lines of water resistant – while the rain does bead off the material to start with, it doesn't for long and you'll soon get wet.

That isn't too much of a problem as long as the temperature is above around 7°C as the gloves will keep your hands warm. Any lower than that, though, wet or dry, and the Lomos just aren't quite thick enough to deal with the cold without a pair of liner gloves. I found them to work well on mild winter days up to about 12°C, so they will have a bit of crossover into spring and autumn too.

The price of £13.50 is pretty good too, with the majority of winter gloves around the £25 to £50 mark.

Quality is okay – there are a few stray threads going on here and there – but on the whole it isn't bad, especially for the price.

They work in a similar sort of temperature range as the Altura Firestorm gloves I've also been wearing which cost £39.99, so on the performance front the Lomos are doing okay.

The Lusso Windtex Terrains also offer decent performance in temperatures similar to the Lomos, but they don't have the smartphone-compatible fingertips for their £30 price tag.

Overall, the Lomos may not be able to cope with properly cold winter temperatures, but they are delivering similar sorts of performance as many others and for a lot less money.

Verdict

Good for milder winter days, offering everything you need, for not a lot of cash

