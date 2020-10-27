Sir Keir Starmer interviewed by police after crash with cyclist while driving in north west London

Sir ​Starmer has been interviewed by police after a cyclist was injured in a collision involving a car driven by the leader of the opposition in north west London on Sunday lunchtime. The rider was taken to hospital, but there has been no update on his condition.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the incident, which happened outside the Grafton Pub, close to the Labour leader’s home in Kentish Town, reports The Sun.

Nicolas James told the newspaper: “I was walking and there was a bang. A loud bang.

“I didn’t witness it directly but could hear the impact.

“I saw what happened after. The cyclist was on the pavement, he was holding his arm. He looked like he was in a lot of pain.

“There were people helping the cyclist. He just remained on the floor in pain. They looked concerned for him.”

Another local described how two police cars and an ambulance attended the incident.

A spokesman for Starmer said: “Keir was involved in a minor road traffic accident on Sunday.

“He spoke to a British Transport Police officer who attended the scene and swapped details with the officer and the other individual involved.

“Keir stayed at the scene until the ambulance arrived.

“Later that afternoon, he reported the incident to a police station in accordance with the law.

“Since the incident, Keir has also been in touch with the other individual involved.”

To date Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, is not reported to have been charged with any offence in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that they were alerted by the London Ambulance Service “at around 12.20hrs on Sunday to a report of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and car in Grafton Road, NW5.

“The driver of the car had stopped at the scene and exchanged details with the cyclist but had left before officers arrived.

“The male cyclist received a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital by LAS as a precaution.

“Officers later attempted to contact the driver of the car and left a message advising him to report the matter to police.

“The driver of the car subsequently attended a North London police station. He was not arrested or interviewed under caution.

“An investigation into the collision is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 12.08pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. A person was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.”