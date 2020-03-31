September’s Vélo Essex cancelled – but entrants will get less than half their money refunded

Organisers ​of the Vélo Essex closed road sportive, due to have taken place in September, have cancelled the event, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic – but they have admitted that sales of places had been low, and that entrants will only have 45 per cent of their money refunded.

Some 15,000 places had been made available for the inaugural edition of the 100-mile closed road sportive, starting and finishing in Chelmsford, which was due to have been held on Sunday 20 September.

One road.cc reader who contacted us after the announcement that event would be cancelled pointed out that other event organisers, such as Outlaw Triathlon, were “working hard to rearrange, postpone or rollover events” and were offering full refunds.

He highlighted that in the case of Vélo Essex, it did not seem “overly fair” that only 45 per cent of the entrance fee was being offered as a refund, and that there was no opportunity to switch to another future event.

“I’ll never be signing up to one of their events again,” he added.

Active Sport & Entertainment Ltd, who run the event, said that unlike other sportives whose organisers hope to run them in the autumn, the fact that Vélo Essex is not sold out and is more difficult to stage from a logistical point of view, as well as coronavirus not being covered under their business interruption insurance, meant they had no option but to cancel the event.

The third edition of sister event Vélo Birmingham & Midlands, originally launched as Vélo Birmingham in 2017 and due to take place on 21 June, coinciding with the national road championships, was cancelled earlier this month, with no refunds offered to would-be participants.

When the cancellation of that event was announced, its website said that organisers would “happily provide all 2020 Vélo Birmingham & Midlands entrants with a free entry into Vélo Essex 2020” – a pledge made redundant by today’s news.

Vélo Birmingham was first launched in 2016 by a company called CSM Active, which at the time counted double Olympic gold medallist and London 2012 supremo Lord Coe among its directors, with the debut edition taking place in September 2017.

A planned second edition the following year was postponed, and the event returned last year under the new name, Vélo Birmingham & Midlands.

A second event scheduled to take place in September 2018, Vélo South, was cancelled three days beforehand due to a severe weather warning. Organisers said they hoped to rearrange the event for 2019, but that never happened.

Last September was also due to see the first edition of Vélo North in County Durham, but that event was cancelled in July since organisers had been unable to sell enough places to make the event viable, prompting anger from entrants, some of whom had forked out hundreds of pounds for travel and accommodation.

That means that out of six planned events since Vélo Birmingham was launched three and a half years ago, four will have been cancelled – and five out of seven if you count the second edition of that event, which was skipped.

The full statement published today on the Vélo Essex website reads: