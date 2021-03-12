Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky doctor ordered testosterone knowing it was for an athlete, rules tribunal

Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman ordered Testogel “knowing or believing that it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance,” a medical tribunal has found, in a ruling that could have major ramifications for both organisations.

Freeman had admitted all but four of the 22 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council (GMC), and had claimed that the testosterone patches delivered to the National Cycling Centre in Manchester in May 2011 were intended for former Team Sky and British Cycling coach Shane Sutton, whom the doctor alleged suffered from erectile dysfunction.

He maintained that the Australian – who vehemently denied Freeman’s claims – had bullied him into ordering the patches, but in its decision announced today, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said that the doctor had constructed an “elaborate falsehood” in an attempt to “conceal his conduct.”

The tribunal’s chair, Neil Dalton, said: “In May 2011, Dr Freeman, the team doctor for a team of elite cyclists and a member of the anti-doping working group, ordered a doping ‘drug of choice’ for that sport. Upon its arrival he was dishonest about why it had been sent, removed it from the Velodrome, and it was never seen again.”

He added that the tribunal had “found that Dr Freeman has been dishonest in its regard ever since.”

There is no indication in the tribunal’s decision of the identity of the rider or riders the Testogel patches may have been intended for.

The tribunal in Manchester will reconvene next Wednesday 17 March to determine whether Freeman’s misconduct impaired his fitness to practise.

Last month UK Anti-doping (Ukad) charged Freeman with two anti-doping rule violations relating to the testosterone patches.

Ukad interviewed the doctor in 2017 as part of its investigation into alleged wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky.

The anti-doping agency's probe was related to the contents of a package delivered to the doctor on the final day of the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine, and containing medicine for Bradley Wiggins, who won the race.

In 2016, Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford told a parliamentary enquiry that the package, taken to France from Manchester by a British Cycling employee, contained the decongestant fluimucil, to treat Wiggins' hay fever.

British Cycling was unable to provide evidence of records to back that up, and with Ukad unable to determine exactly what was in the package, the investigation was closed.