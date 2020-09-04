Tour de France Stage 7: Wout Van Aert wins as race blown apart

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Time to switch from road bikes to gravel bikes, then?
I subscribed back in May 2015! Got a pair of the Argyle socks! (Which I still wear) That scheme was cancelled the following year I think, so I'm...
XR posted this on fb today, and are claiming that the police action was illegal:...
You mean Alastair Darling carried on the tradition. Anyone would think you are parroting.
If you don't might a 200g weight difference and a bog standard 4PAWL freehub. I think I'd be saving my cash, reducing my weight and going for a set...
Just a word of caution on clip on guards with a carbon frame - I've used the SKS Raceblade for the last 2 winters, and noticed recently that I have...
Except that the evidence shows that when routes are closed off, fewer people drive, so the overall pollution level falls. It's the opposite effect...
Bora doing their best to kill the sprint. I'm gonna regret taking out Alaphillipe for the day.
I have had a response from my FOI request to Wiltshire Police....
quote from AA...