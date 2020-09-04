Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Bordures

Tour de France Stage 7: Wout Van Aert wins as race blown apart

Bora-Hansgrohe get Peter Sagan back in green ahead of crosswinds playing havoc
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 16:44
0
banner

Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma has won an astonishing Stage 7 of the Tour de France in which Bora-Hansgrohe forced the pace for much of the day in a successful effort to get Peter Sagan back in the lead of the points classification before crosswinds split the field.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates was safely in the front group and keeps the overall leader’s yellow jersey following the 168km stage from Millau to Lavaur ahead of a big weekend in the Pyrenees.

It's Van Aert's second stage win so far in this year's race, and the third of his career having won a similarly wind-affected stage into Albi last year before he was forced out of the race by a crash during the individual time trial.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2020
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments