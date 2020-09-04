Tour de France Stage 7: Wout Van Aert wins as race blown apart

Wout Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma has won an astonishing Stage 7 of the Tour de France in which Bora-Hansgrohe forced the pace for much of the day in a successful effort to get Peter Sagan back in the lead of the points classification before crosswinds split the field.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates was safely in the front group and keeps the overall leader’s yellow jersey following the 168km stage from Millau to Lavaur ahead of a big weekend in the Pyrenees.

It's Van Aert's second stage win so far in this year's race, and the third of his career having won a similarly wind-affected stage into Albi last year before he was forced out of the race by a crash during the individual time trial.

Full report and reaction to follow.