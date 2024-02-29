Tory MP claims pedicabs have turned parts of London into the “Wild West”

At a second reading of a bill at the House of Commons to begin the regulation of pedicabs in London, a Conservative MP has claimed that the pedal-powered cabs are turning parts of London into the “Wild West”, although all MPs unanimously agreed that strict regulation of the pedicabs was “much-needed”.

The news comes as tourists using the neon-illuminated, faux-fur draped rickshaws have been reportedlycharged hundreds of pounds for journeys as short as just 10 minutes.

MPs asserted that pedicabs were the only mode of public transport to be unregulated in the city, with Labour MP Simon Lightwood saying that pedicabs have been able to operate for decades illegally in London due to loopholes, and called it a “desperately overdue” bill.

The Bill would allow for the regulation of the vehicles for the first time, including licensing, what fares operators can charge; safety and roadworthiness, and speed restrictions.

The idea to crack down on the vehicles was floated around for the first time in 2012, by then Mayor of London Boris Johnson. He said that the unlicensed vehicles were a “menace”, causing a hazard to other road users including cyclists, and he would “ban them if he had the power”.

Currently, it is estimated there can be up to 900 pedicabs operating during peak tourism season in the capital. However, there are concerns that many lack basic safety features and can cause traffic problems, such as parking in bus lanes or flouting one-way rules.

Tory MP Nickie Aiken, representing the Cities London of Westminster, said that it is time that pedicabs in London were “regulated as black cabs are, as Ubers are and as private hire vehicles are”, telling MPs: “Parts of my constituency including Soho, Covent Garden, Marylebone and Fitzrovia can become like the Wild West, it becomes the Wild West End at times because of the sheer numbers of pedicabs on the street.”

She also said that pedicab operators have been found to be “unfit” drivers, or to be wanted for criminal charges.

“Drivers and vehicles must be safe. And there have been too many instances when there have been police operations and operations in conjunction with the Westminster City Council, that we have found drivers who are unfit to be taking passengers.

“Whether they are wanted for serious crimes, whether it’s sexual violence crimes, I believe one person was actually found wanted for murder,” she said.

Previously, Aiken was accused of “spreading lies” on social media and of neglecting her “position of responsibility” by failing to focus on the safety of cyclists in the city to “score political points”, after she reposted a Daily Mail story on the removal of the phoenix palm tree at Lambeth Bridge, when in reality the famous tree was only being relocated to make London’s “most dangerous junction safer for road users”.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Guy Opperman added that the Bill would mean “people can have trust” in the pedicab industry, and also that “rogue actors” would be prevented from operating. He said in some cases pedicab operators were “abusing tourists” and “ripping people off”.

He told the Commons: “Some of the worst examples include a tourist charged more than £450 for a seven-minute, 1.3-mile journey with their two children, another charged £500 for a 10-minute journey between Mayfair and Soho, and one hit with a £180 bill for a three-minute journey.”

Two years ago, we reported that the pedicab cyclist who charged two women a £180 fare for a simple three-minute trip had been ordered to repay the extortionate charge by police.

The women, who took a ride with an unregulated operator, were told the journey would cost £18, but were faced with an extra zero and a £180 bill when they came to pay.

Opperman added: “We need a situation where a tourist to London should step into one of the pedicabs and they should not face a risk of an unauthorised – or inappropriate is a better way to put it – fare, an unlicensed driver who has had no background checks and a vehicle potentially with no safety standards. That sadly has been the case on a fairly regular basis.”

Lib Dem MP for Richmond Park Sarah Olney also supported the bill, although she also pointed out the benefits pedicabs can serve if they are regulated properly.

“I wholeheartedly welcome this legislation. I hope to see the development of pedicab industry across London providing employment and entrepreneurial opportunities as well as a safe, affordable and carbon-free form of transport, especially for those who are unable to utilise other forms of active travel,” she said.

Olney gave the instance of pedicabs stepping in to serve the community while Hammersmith Bridge was closed off to motor traffic to drive home her point.

She told MPs: “Despite continued promises since 2019, Hammersmith Bridge has still not been fixed. However, adversity breeds innovation. My innovative constituency in Barnes hasn't sat by passively while being let down by the government. In 2021, a temporary pedicab service was put in place in Barnes for six months that it was operational.

“This scheme carried 9,000 people over the Thames. It was a lifeline for those members of the constituency who couldn’t access hospitals and shops while the bridge was closed. This demonstrated that there is demand for transport across Hammersmith Bridge beyond cycling and walking, especially amongst older people and people who have limited mobility.

“Should this legislation pass, I urge ministers to work with TfL to create a new pedicab service across the bridge that could serve as a model for other schemes in London.”