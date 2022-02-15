Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Transport
London pedicab cyclist told to repay £180 fare charged for three-minute journey

London pedicab cyclist told to repay £180 fare charged for three-minute journey

The unregulated tourist trap added an extra zero to two women's bill, charging them £180 for a three-minute journey...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 15:01
5

A pedicab operator who charged two women a £180 fare for a simple three-minute trip has been ordered to repay the extortionate charge by police.

The Evening Standard reports the women, who took a ride with an unregulated operator, were told the journey would cost £18, but were faced with an extra zero and a £180 bill when they came to pay.

A police crackdown is underway and Westminster City Council tracked down the operator, with enforcement officers demanding the cyclist return the money.

Officers ran an operation covering many popular central London areas, including Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Soho, China Town, Mayfair, and Oxford Street, reporting riders for noise pollution offences and antisocial behaviour.

Pedicabs are a regular sight around the capital's busy tourist attractions, often charging inflated prices to transport people short distances in brightly-lit vehicles playing loud music.

However, they are not without controversy with many seeing them as a noisy "nuisance", and they are currently exempt from regulations which cover taxis and private-hire vehicles.

Councillor Heather Acton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Regeneration slammed the operators as an "unlicensed nuisance that have plagued the West End for years, preying on tourists and annoying local residents."

"There is little regulation around them and they are uninsured – there are serious safety concerns around them," she continued.

"As with Saturday night’s operation the council works with the police when criminality is involved, but there are limitations on our powers.

"With the West End beginning to recover from 18 months of restrictions and disruption, it’s time for the government to act and ensure that pedicab drivers undergo safety checks and pay road tax.

"Residents deserve respite from noise and our visitors should be safeguarded from vulnerable vehicles, sharp practice and scams."

 During an operation alongside Soho Police, multiple pedicab cyclists were reported under the Control of Pollution Act 1974 for playing music "likely to an annoyance", while officers also issued written warnings under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 for blocking a public footway and playing must after 9pm.

A total of 70 riders were moved on from blocking a pavement during the seven-hour operation last weekend.

London
Pedicab
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments