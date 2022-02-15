London pedicab cyclist told to repay £180 fare charged for three-minute journey

A pedicab operator who charged two women a £180 fare for a simple three-minute trip has been ordered to repay the extortionate charge by police.

The Evening Standard reports the women, who took a ride with an unregulated operator, were told the journey would cost £18, but were faced with an extra zero and a £180 bill when they came to pay.

A police crackdown is underway and Westminster City Council tracked down the operator, with enforcement officers demanding the cyclist return the money.

Officers ran an operation covering many popular central London areas, including Leicester Square, Covent Garden, Soho, China Town, Mayfair, and Oxford Street, reporting riders for noise pollution offences and antisocial behaviour.

Pedicabs are a regular sight around the capital's busy tourist attractions, often charging inflated prices to transport people short distances in brightly-lit vehicles playing loud music.

However, they are not without controversy with many seeing them as a noisy "nuisance", and they are currently exempt from regulations which cover taxis and private-hire vehicles.

Councillor Heather Acton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Regeneration slammed the operators as an "unlicensed nuisance that have plagued the West End for years, preying on tourists and annoying local residents."

"There is little regulation around them and they are uninsured – there are serious safety concerns around them," she continued.

"As with Saturday night’s operation the council works with the police when criminality is involved, but there are limitations on our powers.

"With the West End beginning to recover from 18 months of restrictions and disruption, it’s time for the government to act and ensure that pedicab drivers undergo safety checks and pay road tax.

"Residents deserve respite from noise and our visitors should be safeguarded from vulnerable vehicles, sharp practice and scams."

On Saturday night I worked with @CityWestminster to target pedi-cabs playing music after 9pm. City inspectors reported 10 riders to court, issued 4 formal warnings & also reported a busker. We also assisted a passenger who was significantly overcharged. #Soho #WestEnd pic.twitter.com/sjHg8CN6sS — Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 14, 2022

During an operation alongside Soho Police, multiple pedicab cyclists were reported under the Control of Pollution Act 1974 for playing music "likely to an annoyance", while officers also issued written warnings under the Antisocial Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 for blocking a public footway and playing must after 9pm.

A total of 70 riders were moved on from blocking a pavement during the seven-hour operation last weekend.