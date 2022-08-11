Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
“Think!” – Ineos Grenadiers rider Laurens De Plus sends safety message to drivers after he is knocked off bikeLaurens De Plus (picture via Ineos Grenadiers)

“Think!” – Ineos Grenadiers rider Laurens De Plus sends safety message to drivers after he is knocked off bike

Crash comes in week in which Tiesj Benoot sustained broken vertebrae when motorist hit him
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 11, 2022 20:57
1

Ineos Grenadiers rider Laurens De Plus has sent a safety message to drivers, telling them to “Think twice or wait five seconds” when there are cyclists around after he was knocked off his bike by a motorist during a training ride this morning.

The 26-year-old from Flanders, who is due to ride the Vuelta a Espana which begins in Utrecht a week tomorrow, was riding near Geraaardsbergen when the incident happened.

Sharing pictures on Twitter with his arm and buttock showing road rash and the wheels of his bike crumpled, the Belgian said: “Thanks to the driver for driving [into] me from behind. Fortunately with a better outcome than my colleagues last week. Please be careful with the vulnerable road user.”

De Plus, who joined Ineos Grenadiers at the start of last season from Team Jumbo Visma, added the hashtag #safetyfirst to his post.

He added: “I'm happy to get out of the bruise and the bump," the rider added. “It was a very sad and unfortunate accident. A car tried to pass me in the Onkerzelestraat where there is no bicycle path and took me from behind.

“I have had an official report drawn up, but it remains to be seen whether anything will come of it. I urge drivers to think twice or wait five seconds.”

His comments come after Jumbo-Visma rider Tiesj Benoot sustained fractured vertebraafter a rider crashed into him when he was training in Livigno, Lombardy, on Monday.

> Tiesj Benoot hit by driver while training — suffers fractured vertebrae

“I was descending and driving on a long straight”, Benoot said after his crash, which happened as he was descending and a driver pulled out of a car park in front of him.

“I wasn't even riding that fast. I went to look back, I reached something like 67 km/h. Suddenly the car crossed a parking lot.

“Did he not look, or did he think he could pass quickly? I don't know.

“I’ve ridden it full on and I've barely even been able to brake. The door of the car was dented, the mirror was off, the windows were broken.”

He continued: “I must have been unconscious for 15 minutes because when I came to, the ambulance was already there. I immediately called my girlfriend Fien and forwarded the location. She arrived quickly on the spot.

“For a while I was very fuzzy, I didn’t immediately know where I was and how long I had been in Livigno, but luckily that came back quickly.

“I don’t remember everything, but I can still see such a flash of the car entering the road ahead of me,” added Benoot, who was airlifted to hospital and is now out for the rest of the season.

Laurens de Plus
Tiesj Benoot
Ineos Grenadiers
Road Safety
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

  • bigblue 37 min ago

    Yes, genuine mail-ordered stuff (I assume, because it was from reputable shops) seems to sometimes come unboxed, sometimes boxed. I guess this is...

    in: How can you spot counterfeit bike components?
  • janusz0 1 hour 1 min ago

    I was out in my car today and joined a queue that followed a tractor with a trailer of "big bales" for about 5 miles today.  I was too far back,...

    in: “Think!” – Ineos rider De Plus warns drivers
  • NOtotheEU 1 hour 2 min ago

    Agreed it's a s**tshow.  Lets hope that at least all parties involved don't want WWIII.

    in: Energy price cap
  • pockstone 1 hour 3 min ago

    Collisions between fast moving trains and cars tend to be 'short-lived'. It's the grief and misery thereafter that last forever. This bloke has got...

    in: Car crashes into building - please post your Local news stories
  • Sniffer 1 hour 4 min ago

    London Fire Brigade on Twitter: "Fires caused by sunlight can happen all year round, so keep mirrors, glass & reflective objects out of direct...

    in: Cycling live blog 11 August 2022
  • NOtotheEU 1 hour 18 min ago

    I've considered something similar to this but spring loaded. Pull it down into place until you filter then pull a lever on the bars to get it to...

    in: Weapons against cars?
  • Rendel Harris 2 hours 51 min ago

    I can offer free disposal services...

    in: The great helmet debate continues....
  • Rendel Harris 2 hours 53 min ago

    Never seen anyone riding like that with aerobars, ever! Sounds madly uncomfortable. Mine are about 70 mm deep at the deepest flat part, no problem...

    in: Easton EC70 Aero Handlebar
  • Themadchemist 4 hours 37 min ago

    I've had 2 KMC chains fail on my campag 10spd equipped bike,probably 5yrs ago.. Fortunately they both broke within a mile of home and I was able to...

    in: Failed KMC chain - less than 100km indoor use
  • Awavey 5 hours 32 sec ago

    especially when they can often take 4 to 5 of their 7 days just to send you the link to upload the clip, but the stats they publish, although they...

    in: Near Miss of the Day 813
 