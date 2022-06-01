SUV driver pulls out of junction and crashes into Olympic champion Katie Archibald

Olympic Madison champion Katie Archibald has revealed that she was knocked off her bike at the weekend by an SUV driver who pulled out on her at a junction while she was on a training ride.

In a post on Instagram today, the 28 year old from Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, said: “Last Sunday I went flying over the bonnet of a 4x4.

“Can't say I'm loving 2022,” said Archibald, who in April broke her collarbone in a crash at the Glasgow round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup.

Speaking about Sunday’s incident, she said: “Lovely clear day but the driver who turned into me while I was riding past a T junction didn't see me. The ligaments in both my ankles aren't happy (grade 1 unhappiness in my right ankle and grade 2 unhappiness in my left) but are all still attached, and the only thing broken is my bike.

“We also think I've avoided another serious concussion, and the 3.5 ligaments in my dodgy right knee have survived, so celebrations are in order for that,” Archibald added.

In Tokyo last summer, Archibald partnered Dame Laura Kenny to Olympic gold in the Madison and also helped Team GB take silver in the team pursuit.

The reigning world champion in the omnium and European champion in that event as well as the scratch race and Madison, she has been named in the Scotland team for this summer’s Commonwealth Games, hosted by Birmingham.

Due to the lack of a suitable velodrome in the West Midlands, the track cycling events will be held at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark from 29 July to 1 August.

The Commonwealth Games will therefore see Archibald return to the venue where, last December, she sealed her victory in the women’s endurance category in the inaugural UCI Track Cycling Champions League.

Just last week, she told BBC Sport that “Everything is ticking along nicely” in her recovery from her World Cup crash in Glasgow.

“The physio gives me five stars every time. So I’m feeling really confident.”

Talking about the crash, she said: “I’d gone into that race not as well conditioned as I wanted to be. It was the final race in the omnium and I’d kind of pulled it all together.

“I started quite badly, I really didn't have the legs, but I was so happy with what I’d done and then I hit the deck and it was all over. I don't remember it. I walked off, I was conscious, but I woke up in a medical suite downstairs.

“By the time I’d come to, my mum had somehow made her way down,” Archibald added. “She had gotten herself a VIP pass and snuck past security and got herself into the medical suite.”