Cycling UK offers free membership to NHS staff - pass the news on to anyone you know who could benefit

Cycling UK is offering free membership to NHS staff “in recognition of the significant contribution” that they “are making in keeping the UK safe” during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS workers who are riding bikes to get to work during the crisis will be eligible for three months' free membership of the national cyclists' charity, including being able to access uts third party insurance and legal advice.

The offer can be accessed through the charity's website, and Cycling UK is urging cyclists to spread the word to people they know who work within the NHS so that as many people as possible can benefit from the initiative.

Cycling UK cief executive Paul Tuohy said: “Last night along with the rest of the nation, I cheered and clapped for our NHS heroes from my doorstep.

“These brave men and women are putting their lives on the line for us every time they go to work and deserve everyone’s support and respect.

“That’s why today, we’ve made Cycling UK membership available to every NHS worker who is cycling to work.

“Hopefully they will never need to use the insurance and legal advice that comes with it, but just as they’ve got our back in case the worst happens, Cycling UK wants to make sure everyone in the NHS who needs it is looked after too – it’s the least we can do.”

The sign-up page on the Cycling UK website also has a dedicated advice page containing articles and videos that will be useful for any NHS staff taking up cycling for the first time.

Resources include cycle safety tips, a journey planner, and advice on basic maintenance and secure bike locking.

The charity has also set up a page on Just Giving for donations to be made to help it keep NHS key workers moving as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Tuohy said: “Cycling UK couldn’t make this offer to the nation’s real heroes if it wasn’t for ongoing support of our 68,000 members,

“But by opening up our membership to those who need it most, it is likely to impact our finances.

“I’m appealing to our members and the wider cycling community who can afford it to make a small donation, so we can keep on helping those who need it the most.”

Cycling UK added that any NHS workers who already have membership will have it extended by three months when it expires.

Other organisations in the cycling community that are supporting NHS workers in gettingto work include Brompton Bike Hire, which yesterday unveiled plans to make another 1,000 bikes available to hospital staff.

> Brompton Bike Hire in fundraising drive to make more bikes for NHS workers – here’s how you can help