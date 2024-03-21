Support road.cc

"If they can't park outside, they can't stop here": Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim (despite project adding 80 off-street spaces); Scottish minister calls helmets "individual choice" amid tabloid questions + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander and Adwitiya will be across the live blog today, bringing you everything you need to know (and plenty you probably don't) from the world of cycling...
Thu, Mar 21, 2024 09:23
"If they can't park outside, they can't stop here": Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim (despite project adding 80 off-street spaces); Scottish minister calls helmets "individual choice" amid tabloid questions + more on the live blogCastleton cycle lane (Google Maps)
09:13
"If they can't park outside, they can't stop here": Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim (despite project adding 80 off-street spaces)
Castleton cycle lane (Google Maps)

Business owners in the Rochdale village of Castleton have claimed sales are down 50 per cent and the area has been "killed" by the installation of a new cycle lane as part of a £4.4 million road improvements scheme.

The council told the BBC it is "too early to judge the success", some locals infuriated by the fact the road space which was scrapped to make way for the infrastructure was on-street parking, that despite the scheme also seeing 80 new off-street spaces created.

However, business owners believe it has "killed" passing trade, the owner of a local chippy saying customers used to "pull up, order the food, get back into the car, and away they go" but there is apparently now "nowhere to park"... except the 80 newly created spaces, presumably?

"It's supposed to get better but I can't see it, to be honest," Mark Foster of the New Bridge chip shop said, suggesting trade had decreased by a "drastic" 50 per cent.

Likewise, the owner of the Mini Market vape shop, said half their business had "gone" as "if they can't park outside, they can't stop here"... except at the, you guessed it, 80 off-street spaces?

"If it keeps going like this all of us will have to close down," Rahand Mahmud said. The BBC also heard from residents who called it a "total waste of money" and claimed that the project has "killed" the village.

The council did stick up for it (a bit), saying it would be part of a wider "fully connected routes" project that would link as part of two transport hubs and allow cyclists to make "longer journeys".

17:08
Is now the best time ever to buy a bike? What cycling industry turbulence and deep discounting could mean for you
Best time to buy a bike lead image (road.cc)

As the bike industry is getting back on its feet after a miserable couple of years, inventory levels are plentiful and significant discounts seem far easier to come by – we've asked the industry experts for their take on the current situation

> Is now the best time ever to buy a bike? What cycling industry turbulence and deep discounting could mean for you

16:24
Careless driver jailed for 10 months and given two-year driving ban for seriously injuring two cyclists
Driver jailed for careless driving that seriously injured two cyclists (Thames Valley Police)

Police have released footage of a careless driver smashing into two female cyclists at a roundabout, causing the victims "life-changing injuries". The motorist, Zahin Ali, has been jailed for 10 months and was also sentenced to a two-year driving ban at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

> Careless driver jailed for 10 months and given two-year driving ban for seriously injuring two cyclists

15:24
​"Hell hath no fury like a cyclist with a GoPro", says Judge Mark Hamill

Search your feelings, judge. You can’t do this. I feel the conflict with you. Let go of your hate...

I know it's not April Fools yet, but why does it feel like that already? As Dan said earlier, one normal day as a cycling journalist...

Luke Skywalker Star Wars GIFfrom Luke Skywalker GIFs

Not so long ago, in a court far, far away... It is a period of culture war. Rebel cyclists, striking with their helmet cams, have won another victory against the Motorists' Empire.

Gah! I said I'll try! Okay, with some seriousness now, District Judge Mark Hamill speaking at the Ards Magistrates Court when Joy Shannon of Inishargy Road, Kircubbin, admitted driving without due care and attention at Portaferry Road near Newtownards last year, said: "Hell hath no fury like a cyclist with a GoPro".

A prosecutor said that a cyclist equipped with lights and recording equipment said the defendant, driving an Alfa Romeo, had overtaken approaching a bend, crossing over to the opposite lane and there were two drivers approaching who had to take evasive action, according to a post shared on Facebook by Courts NI.

Shannon admitted driving and had told police she could not fully recall the incident. The defence lawyer said the defendant had acted "out of exasperation" as she had been "stuck behind a cyclist" during rush hour. When shown the footage, the defendant was "disappointed" at "how her exasperation had manifested itself in overtaking in a way that she shouldn't. She is normally a very careful driver but there was a tailback behind the cyclist".

Well, at least you can take some respite knowing that Shannon was found guilty and was given three penalty points and a £200 fine. Oh, and the rebels win at the end, so stay strong. May the force be with you.

14:51
Fred Wright, Stevie Williams, and James Knox at the 2023 British road race championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
British road cycling championships to return to Tees Valley and North Yorkshire

After a successful previous iteration last year, British Cycling has announced that the national road championships will once again take place in the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire.

The event will kick off with the time-trial events in North Yorkshire on 19 June, with the circuit races taking place in Darlington town centre which played host to two Tour of Britain stages in 2008 and 2009, and finally concluding with the road races in Saltburn (no, not the mansion from the weird 2023 movie) on 23 June.

Last year's national men's road race champion, Fred Wright said ahead of the announcement: "To win my first elite national road title on Saltburn Bank was incredibly special and it has been such a privilege to wear the national jersey in the pro peloton. It meant a huge amount to win last year and I can’t wait to head back to the seaside and battle it out against the best riders in the country with some amazing crowds."

Reigning women’s national road race champion Georgi added: "Winning my second national title last year on Saltburn Bank was just amazing, and wearing the national jersey on the world stage is so special. Women’s racing at the minute is so exciting and we had such a good battle last year. I can’t wait to race in front of home crowds again and try and retain my jersey once again!"

The races coming back to North Yorkshire means that the region is set to host the races after the 2019 UCI World Championships, which proved to be unpopular with some locals, with even Tour de Yorkshire's organiser claiming that the Worlds in Harrogate were the "catalyst for ill feeling" and raised concerns about hosting cycling events.

11:56
One normal day of professional cycling. That's all I ask for. Will never happen...

The internet being a strange place, exhibit 1,356,208...

Or in full...

Tiberi tweet

 

It's an old tweet but the like does appear to have come from Antonio Tiberi's account. It's the one Bahrain Victorious tag for his race results and appearances anyway. We've dropped the team a message to see if they've got anything to add, but if you need any further reading on one of the most bizarre stories of 2023...

Antonio Tiberi (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Trek-Segafredo part ways with rider who shot and killed cat belonging to San Marino's former head of state

11:05
New report suggests flourishing town centres that perform best are not dependent on cars, with retail sales increasing by an average of 30% following active travel projects
Cyclist in London with pedestrians in foreground - copyright Simon MacMichael

Here's an interesting, and timely considering the story from Rochdale, new report from Create Streets, the think tank whose founding chair Nicholas Boys Smith is a government adviser.

A report by the organisation, supported by Cycling UK, outlined the significant economic benefits that can come from improving active travel provision. The Move Free report found that following projects to improve pedestrian, cycling or public transport access to shops, retail sales increase by an average of 30 per cent.

"Cars are great. Cars are awful. Cars can boost liberty. Cars can destroy it. Cars can help the economy. Cars can undermine it. It is largely a question of where. They add most value in areas of lowest density. They add least and do most harm in areas of higher density," Nicholas Boys Smith said.

"When it comes to freeing up our streets, our advice to decision-makers is; add choice and let people decide with their hearts and heads; think about place not just about movement; and find gradualist 'win-win' processes for improving places with the consent, even with the active leadership, of local neighbourhoods."

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK's chief executive added: "For some of us, and for some journeys, driving is necessary, but by providing other transport options and enabling other ways of getting around, driving also becomes easier for those who still need to drive, as the roads are freed up.

"We're urging the government to strengthen national planning policy to ensure new developments don't get planning permission unless sustainable transport options, including walking and cycling, are included."

10:33
GOTCHA! Ah, wait a second, it's a glove...
10:05
Active Travel England and National Highways to work in tandem in agreement Chris Boardman calls "win-win for everyone"
Nick Harris and Chris Boardman as Active Travel England and National Highways agree to work in tandem

Active Travel England and National Highways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise stronger collaborative working. National Highways is the body responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A-roads in England, while Active Travel England, led by Chris Boardman, is the government's executive agency responsible for making walking, wheeling and cycling "the preferred choice for everyone to get around in England".

Boardman met with National Highways chief executive Nick Harris as the two parties committed to improve both organisations' alignment as part of a closer working relationship that will see data and guidance shared, opportunities for joint working and helping ensure maximum value from investment.

"ATE is teaming up with National Highways to make sure people can enjoy safe and pleasant journeys to work, school or the shops under their own steam. In turn they will reap the health benefits, save money and make more sustainable travel choices – it's win-win for everyone," Boardman said.

Likewise, Harris said he is "very pleased" to be working more closely with ATE. He added: "National Highways is developing 'an approach to active travel' which will set our role, vision and priorities for active travel during the next roads period. This MOU signing is an opportunity to publicly demonstrate our commitment to active travel."

Through its Designated Funds programme, National Highways has invested £70 million in active travel schemes and is set to deliver an additional £22 million by the end of 2025.

09:52
"Look at the countries that have been getting this right for decades and you see people cycling to work to school to go to the shops in their normal clothes": Scottish minister calls helmets an "individual choice" amid tabloid questions
Patrick Harvie (picture via Transport Scotland)

Scotland's active travel minister, and Green Party leader, Patrick Harvie has once again defended his views on cycle helmets to the Scottish Sun. The tabloid has previously pounced on Harvie's belief that helmets should remain an "individual choice" and not a necessity. The saga even reached the bizarre stage of Harvie rejecting the newspaper's gift of a helmet last year.

Now, speaking at the opening of the City Centre West-East Link cycle route in Edinburgh, Harvie again answered questions on why he was seen riding along the infrastructure without a helmet. 

"I know helmets are a touchstone issue for some people," he said. "Actually, they are not a matter of law, it is a matter of individual choice. I support people to make the choice that is right for them.

"Particularly when people are learning to ride a bike for the first time that is a really important time to look after your safety and to be thinking about whether you want to wear a helmet or not and that is quite advisable when you are learning to ride in those early years — it's not an extreme sport.

"As we see more and more people cycling we want to make sure that it is safe, accessible and that it is a completely normal activity, it is not an extreme sport, it's a normal thing for people to do. Look at the countries that have been getting this right for decades and you see people cycling to work to school to go to the shops in their normal clothes. That is the cycling culture I think we should be aiming for."

09:41
"How exactly is a disabled person supposed to access this bridge?": Campaigners call on council to remove "unlawful, discriminatory" barriers from National Cycle Route

Just when you thought you'd seen every questionable barrier design to prevent "anti-social behaviour" on cycle routes...

Barriers on National Cycle Route bridge in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester (Walk Ride GM)

> "How exactly is a disabled person supposed to access this bridge?": Campaigners call on council to remove "unlawful, discriminatory" barriers from National Cycle Route

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor.

Add new comment

47 comments

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 3 hours ago
5 likes

In my experience, many of these Greater Manchester "villages" are wall to wall roadside parking where one would struggle to get a shop front parking space easily at almost any time of the day. The roads are rammed with parked cars for miles.

Avatar
dubwise | 5 hours ago
0 likes

I wouldn't put any stock in what the deviant Paddy Harvie says.

He is lower than a snake's belly.

Avatar
IanGlasgow replied to dubwise | 2 sec ago
0 likes

dubwise wrote:

I wouldn't put any stock in what the deviant Paddy Harvie says.

He is lower than a snake's belly.

How do you report homophobic abuse on this website?

Avatar
eburtthebike | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Active Travel England and National Highways to work in tandem in agreement Chris Boardman calls "win-win for everyone"

I do hope that's in writing and is cast iron, bullet proof and watertight.  NH don't exactly fill me with confidence, but I hope that this works well.
 

Avatar
Eton Rifle replied to eburtthebike | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Unfortunately, an MoU doesn't really mean anything and certainly won't include commitments to specific action.

See also Tory twats signing MoUs with individual US states and pretending that they're trade deals.

Avatar
dubwise | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Another fkn joke

https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/24199102.lorry-driver-killed-cyclist...

Avatar
NotNigel replied to dubwise | 4 hours ago
0 likes

A terrible joke at that.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 7 hours ago
9 likes

Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim

Definitely the cycle lane and not the recession, people living on the edge, just surviving, not able to pay utility bills: no, no, no, no, no.  It's the cycle lane.

Meanwhile, in completely unrelated news:

New report suggests flourishing town centres that perform best are not dependent on cars, with retail sales increasing by an average of 30% following active travel projects

If the Castleton business owners had any sense, they'd be demanding bike racks outside their shops.

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
15 likes

NSL - check

Blind bend - check

Chevron sign - check

Likelihood of oncoming vehicles at 50 mph - high probability

Overtake !

Avatar
HLaB replied to Hirsute | 5 hours ago
5 likes

There was a cyclist in front m'lord 3

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 7 hours ago
10 likes

If its a decent chippy, customers will happily park up and walk to it.

If its not too good, you'll think of *any* excuse not to go there.
No parking out front just makes that choice easier.

Avatar
EK Spinner replied to Oldfatgit | 6 hours ago
11 likes

lets face it, they will just park in the bike lane to go to the chippy anyway, most of the business will be in the evening any ay when the chances of a traffic warden are even lower than the during the day 

Avatar
marmotte27 | 9 hours ago
5 likes

Yeah I wouldn't count a chippie and a vape shop as the most representative of businesses... even if it would be sad to have the former closing down (the other not so much).

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to marmotte27 | 9 hours ago
7 likes

Sounds grim... "They've torn the heart out of this place.  First it was the vape shop, then Bargain Booze, then by one the 4 takeaways went ... now the petrol station's shut it's literally uninhabitable".

Avatar
TheBillder replied to chrisonabike | 9 hours ago
6 likes

If there's still a nail bar and a tanning salon, it's viable. Alternatively, perhaps matcha and fresh pasta still available would be enough for survival.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to TheBillder | 8 hours ago
4 likes

Ah - the other side of it - perhaps for those coming to grief in the aisles of Decathlon?  "We were driven out!  The cafe can no longer manage an organic macadamia latte and there are no decent cello teachers for miles."

Avatar
ratherbeintobago replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
3 likes

The cycle lane is also part of a massive scheme to make Castleton town centre a bit nicer, which it needs.

Avatar
belugabob replied to marmotte27 | 8 hours ago
6 likes
marmotte27 wrote:

Yeah I wouldn't count a chippie and a vape shop as the most representative of businesses... even if it would be sad to have the former closing down (the other not so much).

I would suspect that the frequenters of those two establishments are ideal candidates for the extra bit of exercise involved in walking from the 80 space parking area...

Avatar
Wingguy replied to marmotte27 | 8 hours ago
13 likes

marmotte27 wrote:

Yeah I wouldn't count a chippie and a vape shop as the most representative of businesses...

Wierd one isn't it? It's well known that chippies across the country are going bust at an unprecedented rate due to unsustainable price rises in the midst of a cost of living crisis... but none of that applies to thisone shop, it's definitely just the bike lane?

I really do have a lot of sympathy for them, but I don't think they've thought this through.

Avatar
Jem PT replied to marmotte27 | 5 hours ago
0 likes

The average chippy and vape shop customer are precisely the people who would benefit from a short walk round the corenr to the 80-space car park. Not that they would recognise that.

Avatar
ChurchillR replied to marmotte27 | 2 hours ago
0 likes

You've not been to Castleton, then.
A chippie, a vape shop, and an offy about covers it.

Avatar
stonojnr | 9 hours ago
1 like

I thought National Highways only dealt with designated trunk roads ? Ie motorways and major A roads, it was local county councils (or whatever equiv in your area is managing them) that dealt with everything else.

So how will this be that transformative especially in rural areas as Adam Tranter claims?

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to stonojnr | 8 hours ago
9 likes

If new major roads or all subsequent upgrade projects require associated cycle paths, we might get more worthwhile long distance infra than is provided by the notional cycle network

Avatar
stonojnr replied to ROOTminus1 | 6 hours ago
1 like

Ignoring the politics around building new major roads, National Highways were already funded by government to include active travel for new roads.

The scam was always they really only upgrade existing major roads, so don't fall foul on not doing anything with it

And fine if this memo of understanding between them and ATE changes that, great, I look forward to a cycle lane next to the A14.

But it still doesn't answer how this is transformative for rural areas. ?

National Highways don't deal with roads in rural areas, because they aren't major national infrastructure routes.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to stonojnr | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Generally agree, but I wonder if the importance of this is getting a foot in the door to slowly change the mindset of even "the big road builders"?  Now I doubt they'll be rushing to build new Hovenrings tomorrow.  But perhaps simply having "the bike people" turning up to some of your meetings might eventually modify the culture?  Granted - only in conjunction with some rather striking changes in national political priorities and funding...

For "barrier" - while there might be few crying out for 10 mile sections of cycle path along the A-whatever (although sometimes there might), there will certainly be occasions where we build massive new roads BUT you could make it less of a pain in the backside for non-motorised users to cross them / avoid severing useful connections.  Particularly when they lay out a "strategic" route through that countryside.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 10 hours ago
11 likes

"New report suggests flourishing town centres that perform best are not dependent on cars, with retail sales increasing by an average of 30% following active travel projects"

It's almost as if an active travel method with about 1/10th of the running costs of cars gve people extra disposable income, and not being trapped in a metal box allows people to browse and peruse with little to no inconvenience. Who knew? sad

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 6 hours ago
3 likes

"and not being trapped in a metal box"

I read that as "and not being trapped in a mental box".

I suppose both are equally valid.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 10 hours ago
15 likes

This is cycling infrastructure in a nutshell unfortunately. It will put people off going somewhere if they can't park 2m away from their destination. We aren't a nation of overweight, unfit messes for no reason. There is a reason deliveroo and its like are absolutely booming. The prices are at least 50% higher than fetching the items yourself, arrive tepid a lot of the time and I know far too many people that deliveroo things from less than a mile away. 

Changing the way people travel will take decades and have massive push back for much of it. Ultimately it will be a good thing because if we keep on down the road we travel now the NHS will be gone in the next 20 years and the country will be a horrible mess. 

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to mctrials23 | 10 hours ago
8 likes

mctrials23 wrote:

We aren't a nation of overweight, unfit messes for no reason. There is a reason deliveroo and its like are absolutely booming. The prices are at least 50% higher than fetching the items yourself, arrive tepid a lot of the time and I know far too many people that deliveroo things from less than a mile away.

Head of hammer, meet nail.

Also, a lot of food based businesses that are struggling aren't moving to using these convenient services either so are losing out on trade that way too. Kind of ironic, really.

Avatar
Hirsute | 10 hours ago
11 likes

There is a road near me that was recently dug up for some distance by a utility company. When they finished they left mud and debris over the road for just over 2km.

I reported this to Essex highways saying it was a skid risk (especially to those on 2 wheels). It's also a breach of s148 of the 1980 highways act.

"We have now closed this enquiry and we plan no further action."

Why can't they force the utility company to make the road good?

It also means that I can't go that way as the risk of a puncture is high and it would be hazardous when wet.

Still, we've got 2p off NI.

