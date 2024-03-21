"If they can't park outside, they can't stop here": Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim (despite project adding 80 off-street spaces); Scottish minister calls helmets "individual choice" amid tabloid questions + more on the live blog

Business owners in the Rochdale village of Castleton have claimed sales are down 50 per cent and the area has been "killed" by the installation of a new cycle lane as part of a £4.4 million road improvements scheme.

The council told the BBC it is "too early to judge the success", some locals infuriated by the fact the road space which was scrapped to make way for the infrastructure was on-street parking, that despite the scheme also seeing 80 new off-street spaces created.

However, business owners believe it has "killed" passing trade, the owner of a local chippy saying customers used to "pull up, order the food, get back into the car, and away they go" but there is apparently now "nowhere to park"... except the 80 newly created spaces, presumably?

"It's supposed to get better but I can't see it, to be honest," Mark Foster of the New Bridge chip shop said, suggesting trade had decreased by a "drastic" 50 per cent.

Likewise, the owner of the Mini Market vape shop, said half their business had "gone" as "if they can't park outside, they can't stop here"... except at the, you guessed it, 80 off-street spaces?

"If it keeps going like this all of us will have to close down," Rahand Mahmud said. The BBC also heard from residents who called it a "total waste of money" and claimed that the project has "killed" the village.

The council did stick up for it (a bit), saying it would be part of a wider "fully connected routes" project that would link as part of two transport hubs and allow cyclists to make "longer journeys".