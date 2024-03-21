"If they can't park outside, they can't stop here": Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim (despite project adding 80 off-street spaces); Scottish minister calls helmets "individual choice" amid tabloid questions + more on the live blog

Search your feelings, judge. You can’t do this. I feel the conflict with you. Let go of your hate...
I know it's not April Fools yet, but why does it feel like that already? As Dan said earlier, one normal day as a cycling journalist...
Not so long ago, in a court far, far away... It is a period of culture war. Rebel cyclists, striking with their helmet cams, have won another victory against the Motorists' Empire.
Gah! I said I'll try! Okay, with some seriousness now, District Judge Mark Hamill speaking at the Ards Magistrates Court when Joy Shannon of Inishargy Road, Kircubbin, admitted driving without due care and attention at Portaferry Road near Newtownards last year, said: "Hell hath no fury like a cyclist with a GoPro".
A prosecutor said that a cyclist equipped with lights and recording equipment said the defendant, driving an Alfa Romeo, had overtaken approaching a bend, crossing over to the opposite lane and there were two drivers approaching who had to take evasive action, according to a post shared on Facebook by Courts NI.
Shannon admitted driving and had told police she could not fully recall the incident. The defence lawyer said the defendant had acted "out of exasperation" as she had been "stuck behind a cyclist" during rush hour. When shown the footage, the defendant was "disappointed" at "how her exasperation had manifested itself in overtaking in a way that she shouldn't. She is normally a very careful driver but there was a tailback behind the cyclist".
Well, at least you can take some respite knowing that Shannon was found guilty and was given three penalty points and a £200 fine. Oh, and the rebels win at the end, so stay strong. May the force be with you.
Active Travel England and National Highways to work in tandem in agreement Chris Boardman calls "win-win for everyone"
I do hope that's in writing and is cast iron, bullet proof and watertight. NH don't exactly fill me with confidence, but I hope that this works well.
Unfortunately, an MoU doesn't really mean anything and certainly won't include commitments to specific action.
See also Tory twats signing MoUs with individual US states and pretending that they're trade deals.
Another fkn joke
A terrible joke at that.
Cycle lane has "killed" village, local businesses claim
Definitely the cycle lane and not the recession, people living on the edge, just surviving, not able to pay utility bills: no, no, no, no, no. It's the cycle lane.
Meanwhile, in completely unrelated news:
New report suggests flourishing town centres that perform best are not dependent on cars, with retail sales increasing by an average of 30% following active travel projects
If the Castleton business owners had any sense, they'd be demanding bike racks outside their shops.
NSL - check
Blind bend - check
Chevron sign - check
Likelihood of oncoming vehicles at 50 mph - high probability
Overtake !
There was a cyclist in front m'lord
If its a decent chippy, customers will happily park up and walk to it.
If its not too good, you'll think of *any* excuse not to go there.
No parking out front just makes that choice easier.
lets face it, they will just park in the bike lane to go to the chippy anyway, most of the business will be in the evening any ay when the chances of a traffic warden are even lower than the during the day
Yeah I wouldn't count a chippie and a vape shop as the most representative of businesses... even if it would be sad to have the former closing down (the other not so much).
Sounds grim... "They've torn the heart out of this place. First it was the vape shop, then Bargain Booze, then by one the 4 takeaways went ... now the petrol station's shut it's literally uninhabitable".
If there's still a nail bar and a tanning salon, it's viable. Alternatively, perhaps matcha and fresh pasta still available would be enough for survival.
Ah - the other side of it - perhaps for those coming to grief in the aisles of Decathlon? "We were driven out! The cafe can no longer manage an organic macadamia latte and there are no decent cello teachers for miles."
The cycle lane is also part of a massive scheme to make Castleton town centre a bit nicer, which it needs.
I would suspect that the frequenters of those two establishments are ideal candidates for the extra bit of exercise involved in walking from the 80 space parking area...
Wierd one isn't it? It's well known that chippies across the country are going bust at an unprecedented rate due to unsustainable price rises in the midst of a cost of living crisis... but none of that applies to thisone shop, it's definitely just the bike lane?
I really do have a lot of sympathy for them, but I don't think they've thought this through.
The average chippy and vape shop customer are precisely the people who would benefit from a short walk round the corenr to the 80-space car park. Not that they would recognise that.
You've not been to Castleton, then.
A chippie, a vape shop, and an offy about covers it.
I thought National Highways only dealt with designated trunk roads ? Ie motorways and major A roads, it was local county councils (or whatever equiv in your area is managing them) that dealt with everything else.
So how will this be that transformative especially in rural areas as Adam Tranter claims?
If new major roads or all subsequent upgrade projects require associated cycle paths, we might get more worthwhile long distance infra than is provided by the notional cycle network
Ignoring the politics around building new major roads, National Highways were already funded by government to include active travel for new roads.
The scam was always they really only upgrade existing major roads, so don't fall foul on not doing anything with it
And fine if this memo of understanding between them and ATE changes that, great, I look forward to a cycle lane next to the A14.
But it still doesn't answer how this is transformative for rural areas. ?
National Highways don't deal with roads in rural areas, because they aren't major national infrastructure routes.
Generally agree, but I wonder if the importance of this is getting a foot in the door to slowly change the mindset of even "the big road builders"? Now I doubt they'll be rushing to build new Hovenrings tomorrow. But perhaps simply having "the bike people" turning up to some of your meetings might eventually modify the culture? Granted - only in conjunction with some rather striking changes in national political priorities and funding...
For "barrier" - while there might be few crying out for 10 mile sections of cycle path along the A-whatever (although sometimes there might), there will certainly be occasions where we build massive new roads BUT you could make it less of a pain in the backside for non-motorised users to cross them / avoid severing useful connections. Particularly when they lay out a "strategic" route through that countryside.
"New report suggests flourishing town centres that perform best are not dependent on cars, with retail sales increasing by an average of 30% following active travel projects"
It's almost as if an active travel method with about 1/10th of the running costs of cars gve people extra disposable income, and not being trapped in a metal box allows people to browse and peruse with little to no inconvenience. Who knew?
"and not being trapped in a metal box"
I read that as "and not being trapped in a mental box".
I suppose both are equally valid.
This is cycling infrastructure in a nutshell unfortunately. It will put people off going somewhere if they can't park 2m away from their destination. We aren't a nation of overweight, unfit messes for no reason. There is a reason deliveroo and its like are absolutely booming. The prices are at least 50% higher than fetching the items yourself, arrive tepid a lot of the time and I know far too many people that deliveroo things from less than a mile away.
Changing the way people travel will take decades and have massive push back for much of it. Ultimately it will be a good thing because if we keep on down the road we travel now the NHS will be gone in the next 20 years and the country will be a horrible mess.
Head of hammer, meet nail.
Also, a lot of food based businesses that are struggling aren't moving to using these convenient services either so are losing out on trade that way too. Kind of ironic, really.
There is a road near me that was recently dug up for some distance by a utility company. When they finished they left mud and debris over the road for just over 2km.
I reported this to Essex highways saying it was a skid risk (especially to those on 2 wheels). It's also a breach of s148 of the 1980 highways act.
"We have now closed this enquiry and we plan no further action."
Why can't they force the utility company to make the road good?
It also means that I can't go that way as the risk of a puncture is high and it would be hazardous when wet.
Still, we've got 2p off NI.
