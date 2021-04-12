road.cc Recommends updated with 11 fantastic new products

The latest update to road.cc Recommends has gone live with our pick of the of the very best bikes and kit that we reviewed in March 2021, adding some exceptional products to the mix.
Wilier Filante SLR 202
SKS Chromoplastic Mudguard set
Craft Active Extreme X Round Neck Base layer
Orro Terra C GRX800
Oxford Aqua V32 Double Pannier Bag
Pearl Izumi Women’s Attack Capri Bibtights
Wolf Tooth Components Drop Stop B Chainring
Dexshell Ultra Thin Children’s Socks
Vittoria Terreno Zero TLR G2.0 Tyre 700x38
Orro Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights
Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug Kit
You’ll hopefully have got the idea of road.cc Recommends by now. Essentially, it’s the place where we group all of the very best-performing products that we’ve reviewed – the crème de la crème if you like – not simply stuff that’s scored well, but those items we think stand out as special. In short, it’s a one-stop-shop for cycling excellence.
We update road.cc Recommends monthly, and we’ve added 11 products from all those we review in March, including two bikes: one from Wilier and one from Orro. The Wilier Filante is a high-end aero road bike currently being ridden by the Total Direct Énergie team – and it’s gorgeous, frankly.
Watch the very best stuff in cycling | road.cc Recommends episode 1
The Orro Terra C GRX800 is the updated version of a bike that we reviewed last year, now with cable routing that enters the frame at the top of the head tube. It’s a sporty bike and an absolute blast to ride. Complete bikes start at £1,800.
We have clothing from Pearl Izumi, Craft and DexShell, along with another offering from Orro: the Pyro Line Aquazero Bibtights. With a Cytech pad and water repellent treatment, these impressed us massively. It has been a good month for Orro!
On the components and accessories side of things, new entries in road.cc Recommends include tyres from Vittoria, panniers from Oxford, and mudguards from SKS. The one thing that they all have in common is their superb performance,
Head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out, and look out for our road.cc Recommends video, coming later in the month.
