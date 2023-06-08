“What will it take?”: Residents hit out at council for ignoring dangerous driving warnings as 64-year-old cyclist dies in fatal collision

Glasgow residents have criticised the council for not listening to their warnings about motorists speeding and driving dangerously in the neighbourhood for almost five years, after a 64-year-old cyclist died following a fatal collision last week.

Those living in Bridgeton’s Fielden Place warned Glasgow City Council “someone would be killed” on the B763 Fielden Street. Official documents show the residents pleaded to the local authority to intervene as far back as September 2018, when another cyclist lost his life on the road.

However people have accused the council of failing to act despite the warnings after cyclist John Morton from Paisley was struck by a driver with a grey Audi A3 on the busy B763 on May 29. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the crash, where he died two days later.

While the enquiries by Police Scotland are ongoing, residents had earlier complained about speeding motorists driving dangerously along the main road before turning into the smaller Fielden Place to use it as a “drag strip”.

> Major cycle lane closures during works a "death trap", according to cyclist who fears "matter of time before serious accident"

The complaint document submitted to the council, as reported by Glasgow Times, reads: “We, the residents of Fielden Place, are in desperate need of road changes on Fielden Place and the B763. Cars are coming off the B763, Fielden Street, coming round the blind corner in excess speeds of well over 40mph and using Fielden Place as a drag strip. The speeds and dangerous driving is beyond belief.

“The amount of car collisions and near misses of people and kids nearly being hit by a car is unreal. Please act on this and do not wait until someone is injured or, even worse, killed by the careless and reckless driving.”

Neighbours have now said Mr Morton’s death could have been avoided had traffic calming measures been put in place earlier.

John Morton, 64-year-old Glasgow cyclist (Police Scotland)

One resident said: “Glasgow City Council need to step their game up, this death could have been avoided. As residents, we have called and complained about this junction many times … what will it take? The amount of near misses on this street every day is frightening.”

> "Society has accepted death as a cost of getting from A to B": Parents of young cyclist killed in collision call for change

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said it was supporting police in the investigation. They said: “We were shocked and saddened by the death of Mr Morton and our thoughts are with his family and friends at what will be a very difficult time.

“The incident on Fielden Street is under investigation by Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate to comment on any of the circumstances around the death of Mr Morton at this stage.

“We always support the police in an investigation into any serious road traffic incidents to ensure possible, contributing factors are fully considered. If police make any recommendations to the council following such an investigation appropriate action will be taken.”