Police take children's details after reports of dangerous cycling on the way to school

Students from The Chase school in Malvern, Worcestershire, were stopped by police after riding the wrong way on one-way streets in the town.

Two Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) visited the area following reports, and took details of pupils from the local school who were riding their bikes in a "dangerous" manner.

The Malvern Gazette reports the children's details will be passed on to school staff after they were seen "riding their bikes the wrong way on Lydes Road, Malvern, which is a one-way street".

The local newspaper says residents feared there would be a serious accident so raised their concerns with the police.

"After concerns were received in relation to some school pupils riding their bikes the wrong way on Lydes Road, Malvern, which is a one-way street, PCSO Tudge and PCSO Bullock of Pickersleigh and Chase Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the area this morning and took details of several Chase School pupils," a West Mercia Police spokesperson said.

"The pupils were spoken to and educated as to the dangers of riding their bikes the wrong way. Lydes Road is a busy one-way street, particularly at school run times and has a blind bend at the bottom.

"We are looking to educate those who have been riding their bikes the wrong way down Lydes Road in order to help avoid any children being hurt in an accident.

"We will be passing the pupils' details which were obtained this morning on to the Chase School and we would advise parents to speak with their children about road safety and the dangers of such actions.

"Pickersleigh and Chase Safer Neighbourhood Team will continue to pay attention to the area."

A member of staff from The Chase told the local news outlet that dangerous cycling would be dealt with "seriously".

"We have not yet been informed of specific details, however, we take the safety of our students and the local community seriously. We do offer advice on appropriate road use, free cycle safety checks, and request our students sign and comply with a cycling code of conduct if they wish to cycle to school.

"Any reports of dangerous cycling are dealt with seriously."

Back in 2017, children at one Birmingham school were told they face exclusion if they cycle anti-socially.

Head teacher Billy Downie delivered a "hard-hitting assembly" and said disciplinary action will be taken against pupils breaking the law.

Mr Downie wrote on social media: "We share your concern over the conduct of a minority of our students on bikes outside of school hours.

"In the past three months every student has had a hard-hitting assembly on the dangers of thoughtless behaviour on bikes."

Last September, a school in south London made headlines after banning knives, guns, drugs and … bicycles.