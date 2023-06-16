Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Passers-by help police chase down suspected bike thief in LancashireHandcuffs (picture credit www.JobsForFelonsHub.com via Flickr).jpg

Passers-by help police chase down suspected bike thief in Lancashire

“Without the public’s support here the male may well have gone undetected,” say officers
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Jun 16, 2023 17:17
0

Police in Lancashire have applauded members of the public who helped them chase down a suspected bike thief in Fleetwood.

In a post on Facebook, Fleetwood Area Police said that officers from the Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team and Taskforce who were on a routine patrol were flagged down on Tuesday by a driver who alerted them to a man he had seen taking a bike from a garden in the town.

The suspect tried to make off, heading to the Mount, which overlooks the town’s esplanade, then onto the Promenade.

Other members of the public then joined officers on foot in their pursuit of the man, and he was subsequently detained and arrested.

The man, Grant Sandiford, aged 37 and from Bold Street in Fleetwood, was subsequently charged with theft of a pedal cycle, as well as possessing class A drugs, assault, criminal damage, and assault of police officers.

In the Facebook post, police thanked “all those involved in this incident who gave updates of the male’s location and assisted officers.”

They added: “Without the public’s support here the male may well have gone undetected.”

Sandiford has been remanded in custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Please note that comments are closed on this story

Bike theft
Lancashire Constabulary
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 