Passers-by help police chase down suspected bike thief in Lancashire

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Last shape Oltre was a great bike, its a shame the new one is so fugly.
I was overtaken by a French snail speeding in a sports car with a massive letter S on the side. I thought - look at that S car go.
Probably because the designers were working round drivers rather than fitting the parking round the cycling infra.
Awful news about Gino Mäder today. It serves to remind us that the sport we love does carry real dangers. There is a sense of numbness and aching...
The Germans seem to be surprisingly poor on environmental issues for a country with Greens in government - see also generating most of their power...
Red lights... fine, red cycle/person... There a plenty of junctions where the green cycle is only shown for about 1/3 of the time that it is...
You cannot put cotton wool around all the descents that they race. Most riders recce and know the descents and train and ride on them. For sure...
I had a similar experience. I did the slightly lesser distance because of the heat on the day. On the climb I had to stop as the guy in front...
And Serena has said in interviews that male tennis is like another sport, cause of the strength of the men, and she wouldn't stand a chance.
Whilst I can afford these kinds of groupsets and will probably buy more electronic groupsets in future contributing to the spiralling prices, I can...