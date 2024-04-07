Josh Tarling disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for taking tow from team car

Ineos Grenadiers rider Josh Tarling has been disqualified from this afternoon’s edition of Paris-Roubaix for taking a tow from a team car as he made his way back to the peloton following a mechanical issue.

The 20-year-old British rider, who was widely tipped to secure a high placing in the 259.7 kilometre race, was clearly upset after the decision of the commissaires was relayed to him at around the midway point.

However, the race jury had little option but to disqualify Tarling, with his extended ‘sticky bottle’ moment caught by the TV cameras.

At the time of writing, there are just under 110 kilometres of the race remaining, with the key Arenberg cobbled sector and the controversial chicane that precedes it, installed by organisers ASO on safety grounds, set to be tackled shortly.