Josh Tarling disqualified from Paris-Roubaix for taking tow from team car

Ineos Grenadiers rider’s ‘sticky bottle’ moment was caught by TV cameras
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Apr 07, 2024 13:33
 Ineos Grenadiers rider Josh Tarling has been disqualified from this afternoon’s edition of Paris-Roubaix for taking a tow from a team car as he made his way back to the peloton following a mechanical issue.

The 20-year-old British rider, who was widely tipped to secure a high placing in the 259.7 kilometre race, was clearly upset after the decision of the commissaires was relayed to him at around the midway point.

However, the race jury had little option but to disqualify Tarling, with his extended ‘sticky bottle’ moment  caught by the TV cameras.

At the time of writing, there are just under 110 kilometres of the race remaining, with the key Arenberg cobbled sector and the controversial chicane that precedes it, installed by organisers ASO on safety grounds, set to be tackled shortly.

Rendel Harris | 18 min ago
Bang to rights I'm afraid, a painful way to learn the lesson but as they said on comms he'll be back plenty of times. Surprised older and wiser, or at least more experienced, heads in the team car didn't warn him to pack it in before he got in trouble.

don simon fbpe | 2 hours ago
I'm watching on catch up, but I guess his crime is being caught on camera, not a good look for the British rider.

