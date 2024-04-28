Near Miss of the Day 902: “I can’t believe I wasn’t hit”

A cyclist who changed the way he approached a roundabout in Gloucestershire after receiving two close passes, has said “I can’t believe I wasn’t hit” when the driver of a SsangYong Rexton SUV subsequently made a very close pass on him at the same location in Bishop’s Cleeve, just north of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

Richard, the road.cc reader who submitted the footage, told us just as with the two previous incidents, no action was taken against the motorists involved other than a warning letter being sent to one driver, and also gave us some more detailed background of his experience of dealing with police when sending them videos of close passes.

“After a year of hearing nothing from my OpSnap reports to Gloucestershire Constabulary I’ve started asking for the outcomes of my reports after a year has elapsed,” he said. “After a short delay and chasing up for the first one I've been getting speedy responses to my requests.

“From January to March 2023 I've had warning letters and one points and fine. That was the first one I've had since my first report in August 2020.

“I've recently had the results for April and all 3 were NFA [No Further Action]. One of them was a close pass at the roundabout which featured in NMOTDs 674 and 848 so I thought I'd send it in to show how things are progressing in Gloucestershire.

https://road.cc/content/news/nmotd-674-driver-inconveniences-cyclist-288521

https://road.cc/content/news/near-miss-day-848-299017

“After the first two I've been taking the centre gap in the traffic calming humps before the roundabout,” Richard continued. “It has mostly worked but not this time.

“In my submission I mentioned Highway Code Rule 153, allow cyclists to pass through traffic calming and don't overtake in traffic calming areas. I mentioned not overtaking before a junction and not overtaking at roundabouts if turning left. I also mentioned the fact the oncoming car had to pull in and stop. I also mentioned I was very frightened. It turns out all these fell on deaf ears.

“Any way, I'd value your readers' opinions of the value of taking the central gap at this point in the road. As I said it's worked well apart from this one.

“Having not viewed the video for a while, I can't believe I wasn't hit. It certainly felt very, very close at the time.

Richard added: “I’ve attached a graph which shows outcomes of reports to OpSnap in Gloucestershire for 2023. You will note a sharp rise in NFA from March 23 to April 23 when this occurred.”

