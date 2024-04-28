Near Miss of the Day 902: “I can’t believe I wasn’t hit”

A cyclist who changed the way he approached a roundabout in Gloucestershire after receiving two close passes, has said “I can’t believe I wasn’t hit” when the driver of a SsangYong Rexton SUV subsequently made a very close pass on him at the same location in Bishop’s Cleeve, just north of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.
Richard, the road.cc reader who submitted the footage, told us just as with the two previous incidents, no action was taken against the motorists involved other than a warning letter being sent to one driver, and also gave us some more detailed background of his experience of dealing with police when sending them videos of close passes.
“After a year of hearing nothing from my OpSnap reports to Gloucestershire Constabulary I’ve started asking for the outcomes of my reports after a year has elapsed,” he said. “After a short delay and chasing up for the first one I've been getting speedy responses to my requests.
“From January to March 2023 I've had warning letters and one points and fine. That was the first one I've had since my first report in August 2020.
“I've recently had the results for April and all 3 were NFA [No Further Action]. One of them was a close pass at the roundabout which featured in NMOTDs 674 and 848 so I thought I'd send it in to show how things are progressing in Gloucestershire.
https://road.cc/content/news/nmotd-674-driver-inconveniences-cyclist-288521
https://road.cc/content/news/near-miss-day-848-299017
“After the first two I've been taking the centre gap in the traffic calming humps before the roundabout,” Richard continued. “It has mostly worked but not this time.
“In my submission I mentioned Highway Code Rule 153, allow cyclists to pass through traffic calming and don't overtake in traffic calming areas. I mentioned not overtaking before a junction and not overtaking at roundabouts if turning left. I also mentioned the fact the oncoming car had to pull in and stop. I also mentioned I was very frightened. It turns out all these fell on deaf ears.
“Any way, I'd value your readers' opinions of the value of taking the central gap at this point in the road. As I said it's worked well apart from this one.
“Having not viewed the video for a while, I can't believe I wasn't hit. It certainly felt very, very close at the time.
Richard added: “I’ve attached a graph which shows outcomes of reports to OpSnap in Gloucestershire for 2023. You will note a sharp rise in NFA from March 23 to April 23 when this occurred.”
> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 — Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
Add new comment
26 comments
I've had a couple of arguments with drivers about rule 153. I'm sure we've all had overtakes like this as well as drivers overtaking and then breaking checking because they don't want to smash their suspension. They are clearly ignorant of it which is no excuse and police should be taking action. However, what about the DVSA, Think!, or even local authorities that put in traffic calming measures?
If reporting a case of poor driving I suggest checking the MOT and tax status of the vehicle beforehand - in this example both were valid but, if not, the police may be more inclined to consider the matter seriously.
YMMV but when I reported a van who close passed me, whose tax and mot had expired, and it was a Sunday so there were no garages open they were driving to, they didnt even got an official warning letter, merely some words of advice from the police.
YMMV ... when I reported - with HD video - a bottle being thrown out of a car and hitting a ride member in the face, and despite said car having no VED or MOT at the time ... the Police were more than happy that the driver "couldn't remember the incident" and case closed with a clap louder than thunder and faster than lightning.
the Police were more than happy that the driver "couldn't remember the incident"
Yes, that sounds like The Filth many of us have to live and die with!
Aye. But that was Polis Scotland. They've accepted the "cannae mind mr polisman" and made it a precedent.
Nothing to see here, move along. It wasn't a cyclist in a pedestrian area so no harm...
Beggars belief, yet again, looks like us cyclists will have to take the law into our own hands in order to get justice.
Guess the SUV driver had mission fixation and didn't see the on-coming traffic ... which had to stop to avoid a head on impact.
More likely a case of "fuck it, I'm doing it".
Isn't there rules about over taking in traffic calmed areas, at junctions, where you cant see clearly ahead, and what to do if there is on coming traffic?
If only there was a convenient *guide book* or collection of these rules for road users to *read* ...
The SsangYong Rexton is 1.995m wide. Looking at the video, it looks to me as if the driver was intending to give Richard at least the recommend 1.5m clcearance by going all the way into the opposite lane. It only became a close pass because Richard made it a close pass by moving into the middlde of the road.
It became a close pass when the driver made the decision to continue an overtake maneouvre even though they no longer had enough space to do so safely.
There is always the option to brake...
That's a new one on me, they fit brakes to cars now do they?
for me the drivers intent was to straddle the speed cushion, rather than hit both square on, that it gives the cyclist, assuming they then dont move in their lane, reasonable amount of space is kind of just coincidence.
Whatever the driver's motivation, the result is that he was giving the cyclist 1.5m (probably more) so if the cyclist maintained his position there would not have been a close pass. Yes, the driver could have braked. Yes, it was a poorly chosen place to overtake. But the close pass happened because the cyclist didn't maintain his posistion.
What about rule 153 as mentioned in the article? It's one of the most clearly worded rules in the HC. The cyclist had every right not to expect an overtake at that point. Add to this the fact that the driver is overtaking in to oncoming traffic, which actually had to stop to avoid being hit. I would be reporting this as careless and inconsiderate driving and expect action to be taken.
Just because drivers don't know about rule 153 doesn't mean that the police should also ignore it.
Yes, to avoid the speed hump. Nothing to do with taking primary. If a car did this to a bike there would, rightly, be uproar. Don't dilute the message of cyclists' rights to be on the road by trying to excuse this self-entitled behaviour.
The driver did do this to a bike, and outside of this website, no fecks appear to be given, let alone an "uproar".
The driver shouldn't have passed with the junction coming up. The cyclist shouldn't go into the middle of the road without a shoulder check. I also don't understand why they didn't go to the leftside of the speed bump. Far less risky.
There could have been a pot hole you couldn't see, or as is often the case the edge of the hump is so close to the kerb side that it's safer to pass through the middle. Also, how do you know he didn't shoulder check? Maybe he did and the vehicle was travelling too fast to change course? Either way, the driver was in the wrong and caused that situation.
Given both cameras are mounted on the bike, not the rider, you have absolutely no way of knowing whether the rider shoulder checked or not.
As for passing to the left of the speed bump being safer, that leaves you no room for manoeuvre as it places you firmly against the kerb, it also invites drivers to pass and to assume you are turning left at the roundabout based on your road positioning and to left hook you. Personally I would have moved out a bit earlier and signalled right to make my intention 100% clear if I were going straight across that mini roundabout.
because youd like to think if youve shoulder checked and saw a vehicle like that whose commited to the overtake fairly early on, you wouldnt then keep moving towards it, thats where the danger is, plus knowing the vehicle must then cut back across you quickly to make the roundabout, thats why it feels like theres no shoulder check.
also hard to tell from the video, but those speed bumps dont look unrideable, the bumping of the cars passing over them seems more to do with the speed they hit, than the height of them.
Id keep in prime, just ride the bump, the centre line isnt a good spot to be in even without the overtake.
I can see your argument but unless I am familiar with the speed bumps or left absolutely no choice by traffic then I won't risk "riding" them as they vary in dimensions and quality of construction so much. I have ridden over a few and regretted it in my time when they turned out to be more like a kerb than a gentle speed cushion. The layout of the road gives cyclists 3 not ideal options - ride in the gutter and pass to left of the speed bump, ride over a speed bump or ride in the middle and pass between the two humps.
That was my thinking. I assumed a shoulder check hadn't been done because it's too risky to go into that position with a car closing in behind. If they did do one early enough to not see what was happening, it'd have to be 5 seconds before they got to the part of the road they'd done the check for, which in my opinion is too long to know it's still clear.
Agree I move out well in advance of a roundabout or if I am turning right. I run 2 cameras, one bar mounted, other helmet. Mainly to prove I have indicated and shoulder checked because the police need little excuse to NFA anything. I pretty much take the lane anyway or ride an aggressive secondary position.
If you actually read the article you'll see exactly why he didn't go to the left of the speed bump. When he did, he got close passed by other drivers (links to other NMOTDs are in the article). Perhaps the problem isn't the cyclist's positioning, and is in fact all down to aggressive and impatient drivers.
Can't see if he makes a lifesaver or if mirror is fitted. The area to the left of the bump is too narrow and could have poor surface or glass and that position would still encourage the motorist to pass closer to avoid the oncoming vehicle as they would have continued due to their lane being clear. Personally I also would have gone to the right. All in all. Shoddy road craft from the motorist. Passing within traffic calming measures, passing closely, forcing another road user to take evasive action, passing too closely to a junction.