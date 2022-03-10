Near Miss of the Day 731: Overtaking driver almost hits cyclist head-on

The video that features in our Near Miss of the Day series today shows one of those heart-stopping moments that, as a cyclist, you have no control over and just have to hope for the best, as a driver on the wrong side of the road as they overtake another car at speed heads straight towards a rider in North London.

Fortunately, the motorist didn’t hit Danny, the road.cc reader who sent us the clip of the incident on Hornsey Road, close to Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium – but it was pretty damn close.

“The impatient driver decided that the fact that a cyclist was coming from the opposite direction did not prevent him from overtaking,” Danny said.

I wasn't able to read the vehicle registration number, so unfortunately no action made,” he added.

