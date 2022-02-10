Near Miss of the Day 711: Amsterdam bus driver pulls in on cyclist

It’s often assumed that the levels of cycling in the Netherlands means that motorists are more likely than not to also ride bicycles, meaning that they take more care around bike riders – although as this video of a bus driver in the north of Amsterdam almost hitting a cyclist after pulling in too quickly during an overtaking manoeuvre shows, that isn’t necessarily the case.

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Bernard – you may remember that we featured another of his videos back in December – who told us: “This morning I was on my commute to my work, just a few kilometres outside Amsterdam.

“Just before the 30km (20mph) zone the bus driver decided to overtake me.

“While overtaking the driver kept barely 1 metre between the kerb and the bus and when starting to overtake the next cyclist, the tail just missed me by inches.

“One stop further I was able to stop the driver, who stated that he had given enough space, but started to whine that I was riding in the middle of the road.

“He saved 30 seconds by overtaking me, the discussion which followed took more than a minute,” Bernard added.

