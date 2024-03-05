Near Miss of the Day 893: Impatient driver damages van while trying to squeeze past cyclist on narrow country lane

Our latest Near Miss of the Day video, submitted by a reader in West Yorkshire, shows the moment an impatient van driver earned the self-inflicted double whammy of damaging their vehicle while trying to squeeze past a cyclist on a narrow country lane, before then receiving a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) through the door from the county's police force...

On the plus side, from the motorist's perspective, West Yorkshire Police opted to let this person take a place on a Safe and Considerate Driving (SCD) course, rather than something more punishing to wallet or driving licence.

*Please note: Video contains strong language*

"The driver of this Peugeot Partner van close passed me on Stairfoot Lane, Adel, Leeds back in August 2023," road.cc reader Bikery, who also uploads videos to their YouTube channel, recalled.

"In doing so he hit a large rock in the banking on the right hand side of the road damaging his wheel or tyre, and probably the bodywork. The sound of the impact scared the shit out of me and for a split second I thought the van was going to roll into me off the banking.

> Near Miss of the Day 892: Cyclist squeezes on brakes to avoid overtaking driver — who still ends up hitting cyclist's safety flag

"I submitted the video to West Yorkshire Police who sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution to the owner/driver and from checking on the West Yorkshire Police OpSnap website I believe the driver was offered a Safe and Considerate Driving (SCD) course by West Yorkshire Police for the offence RT88576 Driving Without Consideration to Other Road Users.

"The West Yorkshire Police OpSnap team do an excellent job prosecuting drivers who close pass cyclists in the area."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 — Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we've decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you've caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you'd like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling