Near Miss of the Day 771: MGIF driver “couldn’t have missed us as we were on a tandem”

Near Miss of the Day 771: MGIF driver “couldn’t have missed us as we were on a tandem”

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Avon & Somerset.....
by Ryan Mallon
Sun, May 22, 2022 14:57
A classic of the ‘Must Get In Front’ genre of near miss here, as the motorist attempts to overtake just before a roundabout before immediately swinging left to take the first exit, prompting a squeal of brakes from the cyclists behind.

And, as road.cc reader Andy tell us, “they couldn’t have missed us as we were on a tandem”.

The unnecessary pass occurred as Andy and his tandem partner were enjoying an evening spin on the Minehead Road in Bristol.

Andy says he had only bought his bike camera the week before, “after getting annoyed at the increase in the number of cagers not aware of what is going on outside their metal box”.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

