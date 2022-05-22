Near Miss of the Day 771: MGIF driver “couldn’t have missed us as we were on a tandem”

A classic of the ‘Must Get In Front’ genre of near miss here, as the motorist attempts to overtake just before a roundabout before immediately swinging left to take the first exit, prompting a squeal of brakes from the cyclists behind.

And, as road.cc reader Andy tell us, “they couldn’t have missed us as we were on a tandem”.

The unnecessary pass occurred as Andy and his tandem partner were enjoying an evening spin on the Minehead Road in Bristol.

Andy says he had only bought his bike camera the week before, “after getting annoyed at the increase in the number of cagers not aware of what is going on outside their metal box”.

