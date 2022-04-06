Near Miss of the Day 744: Lorry driver overtakes tractor – and narrowly misses oncoming cyclist, showing “total disregard for life” (video includes swearing)

This extremely close call – which forced the cyclist to take evasive action as a lorry driver barrelled towards him from the opposite direction while overtaking a tractor – has sparked an outcry online, as Twitter users describe the incident as a “near death experience” and “an absolute shocker”.

The increase in fatalities of cyclists on #oxfordshire roads has been widely reported in recent months. Which is why this kind of #dangerousdriving and total disregard for life shouldn't go unpunished. FN67LHM B480 Chalgrove today! @TheOxfordMail @Cycliq @roadcc #closepass pic.twitter.com/BDRr4JAs58 — Russell Kingston🇬🇧 (@MuscleClinicUK) April 5, 2022

The cyclist who posted the video, Russell Kingston, a soigneur for British Cycling, said the lorry driver’s shocking overtake showed “a total disregard for life”.

Referencing the recent deaths of Ellen Moilanen and Dr Ling Felce, who were both killed after being struck by lorries while riding their bikes in Oxfordshire this year, Kingston said that “this kind of dangerous driving… shouldn’t go unpunished”.

Kingston has reported the footage to the police, later tweeting that he was “still glad to be alive”.

Uploaded yesterday, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times on Twitter.

