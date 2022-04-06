Near Miss of the Day 744: Lorry driver overtakes tractor – and narrowly misses oncoming cyclist, showing “total disregard for life” (video includes swearing)

This extremely close call – which forced the cyclist to take evasive action as a lorry driver barrelled towards him from the opposite direction while overtaking a tractor – has sparked an outcry online, as Twitter users describe the incident as a “near death experience” and “an absolute shocker”.
The cyclist who posted the video, Russell Kingston, a soigneur for British Cycling, said the lorry driver’s shocking overtake showed “a total disregard for life”.
> MP urges the government to help make Oxford's roads safer for cyclists
Referencing the recent deaths of Ellen Moilanen and Dr Ling Felce, who were both killed after being struck by lorries while riding their bikes in Oxfordshire this year, Kingston said that “this kind of dangerous driving… shouldn’t go unpunished”.
Kingston has reported the footage to the police, later tweeting that he was “still glad to be alive”.
Uploaded yesterday, the video has been viewed over 13,000 times on Twitter.
