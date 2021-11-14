Near Miss of the Day 658: Close pass on country lane

In the latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series, rather than waiting for it to be safe to overtake a cyclist on a country lane – moreover, one with heavier than usual traffic due to nearby roadworks – a motorist instead makes a close pass on a cyclist.

Chris, the road.cc reader who filmed the incident, told us: "Here the VW Golf driver decides to make a close pass in a narrow section of road rather than wait until the road widens.

“This happened on a day when a major road was closed for road works resulting in heavy congestion on the remaining roads leading to motorists using small lanes as short cuts.

“I have no problem with this, but more care and lower speeds are needed, something which in this case, were sadly lacking,” he added.

