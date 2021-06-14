Near Miss of the Day 596: Dublin cyclist gets close pass

It's one of our occasional forays abroad today in our Near Miss of the Day feature, with this video captured in Dublin by road.cc reader Soeren showing a driver making a very close pass on him, giving him 50 centimetres' room at the most.

Soeren hasn't reported the incident to the Gardai, explaining: "I tried that before but it's like in GB, sometimes or most of the time you get no feedback.

"The road was Enniskerry Road after the junction of R113 and R117 towards Dundrum.

"I usually don't have a camera on my bike but it was running at that time and seems it was worth it.

"Drivers do many close passes here as there is no enforcement," he added.

"We have a recommended overtaking distance of 1.5m and most drivers give plenty of room ... but then there are others like in this case."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling