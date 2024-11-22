road.cc x Dealclincher early Black Friday deals — half price Campagnolo wheels, BOGOF Sungod shades, big S-Works shoe discounts + loads more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

With one week to go until the actual official Black Friday day (it's pretty much an entire month now, apparently), this week’s round-up is still packed with lots of offers across a range of products. Highlights include buy one, get one free Sungod sunglasses, half-price Campagnolo wheels at Tredz, discounts on Cycology and Velocio cycling clothing and 55% off Specialized S-Works cycling shoes.

Get a free pair of sunglasses with every pair you buy from Sungod

Two for the price of one... my god! Sungod, the official eyewear partner of WorldTour team Ineos Grenadiers, are offering a free pair of sunglasses with every purchase of a full-price pair while stocks last.

Choose from their casual or performance sunglasses, including models like the Vulcans and Airas, both of which received scored highly in road.cc reviews.

Bag Bryton's Gardia R300L Rear View Bike Radar Tail Light with a 24% discount at Amazon

Not only is the Bryton Gardia R300L a bright rear light, but it's also a radar that provides effective early warning of traffic approaching from behind. It'll tell you that you're likely to be overtaken before you can see or hear it, and without having to take your eyes off the road. Clever stuff at a great price.

Campagnolo's Bora Ultra WTO 33 DB wheelset now half price at Tredz

Campagnolo's Bora Ultra WTO 33 DB wheelset is designed to be an "aerodynamic, lightweight, fast, responsive, and luxurious road disc wheelset." They are now available at Tredz for £1,359.99 - that's half the recommended retail price.

We previously reviewed the 45mm version, which Liam described as a brilliant wheel packed with clever tech, and the 33mm version promises similar performance in a more lightweight package.

Get up to 55% off Specialized S-Works Torch cycling shoes at Sigma Sports

Originally priced at £350, the Specialized S-Works Torch cycling shoes, scoring an impressive 9/10 in their road.cc review in 2022, are now less than half price at Sigma Sports.

The S-Works Torch shoes are an excellent pair of performance road kicks for those wanting a slightly wider fit. They are comfortable, stiff, and importantly they look pretty damn good too.

Save up to 40% on cycling clothing and accessories from Cycology

Cycology have been making their distinctive range of design-based cycling clothing and accessories for 12 years, and all designs are hand-drawn or painted.

Take advantage of discounts across a range of their products, including 40% off overshoes, now just £15. Plus, selected men's and women's long-sleeve jerseys are now £65, down from £90.

Amazfit Helio smart ring is now $149.99 (around £118), saving you 25%

There has been a rise in wearable smart rings in recent years, and one decent option is this one from Amazfit.

The Amazfit Helio tracks many of the same metrics as a sports watch does, but in a smaller ring-sized package. It can track training load, but also your mental state by monitoring your skin and sweat responses. It's now available for $149.99 (around £118), down from $199.99.

A TrainingPeaks Premium subscription is now 25% off

The TrainingPeaks Premium subscription gives you access to a huge number of analysis, planning and workout-building tools, and from March 2025, it will also include the newly announced TrainingPeaks Virtual, their dedicated indoor cycling platform.

TrainingPeaks is currently offering 25% off a year of Premium saving you over $30. To access this deal, use code CYPER2024 at the checkout.

Take 30% off selected Velocio cycling kit

Velocio is offering great deals on cycling clothing, with 30% off some of their best-sellers and athlete favorites.

Winter sales are the perfect time to stock up on summer riding gear or get ready for a warm-weather training camp. You can grab their men's and women's Utility Bib Shorts for just £160.30, down from £229, and pair them with the men's and women's Signature Jerseys, now priced at £91.11, down from £137.

Save 24% on the Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS smartwatch from Amazon, now £121.80

If you're after an everyday GPS watch that will record your rides and runs, the Forerunner 55 does a lot for much less than the really high-end Garmin watches. You get plenty of bells and whistles too, like wrist-based heart rate, the Garmin Coach feature, activity tracking like steps, calories and sleep and a whole load more.

