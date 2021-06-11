Near Miss of the Day 594: Cyclists ride single file ... and still get a close pass from a lorry driver

You can't win, can you? We see bogus coverage in the mainstream media that criticise cyclists for (quite legally) riding two abreast, yet when they ride single file out of consideration for other road users, something like this happens ... a close pass by a lorry driver who leaves just inches between his vehicle and the riders he is overtaking.

The clip, filmed in Gloucestershire, was sent in by road.cc reader Richard, who said: "This one happened in November when out riding with a friend. We had to do a short stretch on a relatively busy road, normally we stick to the quieter roads, so I decided single file was the considerate thing to do and this was the result.

"The response from the police was that it was unacceptable and they would try to trace the driver. I managed to get the plates from a series of stills but as it was foreign, and the fact that I have heard nothing since, I assume their attempts were unsuccessful.

"Also for the record my first submission was NMOTD 461 which I submitted following the comments," he continued.

"Because it was after the 14 day limit when I submitted, the police said they would wtite to the driver concerned."

Richard added: "And finally, for [fellow road.cc reader] Siracha, the camera used was an Apeman A66 helmet mounted. You can see the telly tubby shadow in the video."

