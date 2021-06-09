Near Miss of the Day 593: The very close to (road.cc's) home one

Some of the videos in our Near Miss of the Day series hit closer to home than others – typically because we may have experienced something similar, but quite literally so in the case of today’s offering, which happened so close to road.cc’s office in Bath that it would be quicker for us to walk to the scene, rather than unlock the bike and jump on it to go there.

“In case you want some variety, this is a dash across my path while pottering home,” said road.cc reader Adam of the footage, which shows a driver turning across his path into Little Stanhope Street as he was riding west along Upper Bristol Road.

Adam said that he had reported the incident to Avon & Somerset Police, and would let us know the outcome.

“This is a road where there are plans for a cycle lane being campaigned against strongly by a vocal minority on social media,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling