Near Miss of the Day 556: The squeal of brakes one

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day Series illustrates how, sometimes, cyclists don’t know how close they have come to having a motorist knock them off their bike.
The driver here – who road.cc reader John suspects may have been distracted, maybe using a mobile phone – slammed on the brakes just before rear-ending the cyclist.
It was only after reviewing the footage, shot in Buckinghamshire, that John realised what a close call it had been.
“I didn't even realise this was as severe until I watched it afterwards,” he told us.
“I just heard a screech behind.
“I thought it was a wheelspin as they tried to overtake me and then abort.”
