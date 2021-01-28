Near Miss of the Day 531: Spain vs the UK – close pass, at speed, into oncoming traffic

Remember our story from a couple of days ago about a planned change in the law in Spain, which would require drivers to slow down when passing cyclists?

We mentioned in that piece that the country also has a 1.5 metre minimum passing distance, and that motorists are also required to ensure that the road ahead is clear when overtaking someone on a bike.

And we also made the point that sometimes, we see all three of those factors come together in our Near Miss of the Day videos from the UK – so, yeah, a very slow handclap please for this driver in Pembrokeshire who achieved the hat-trick.

The video was shot by road.cc reader Marcus, who in the description on YouTube says: "Dangerously close pass by a driver, who chose to pass me and cross over the solid white line, just before the blind brow of a hill despite not being able to see that there was traffic approaching in the opposite direction.

"Oncoming vehicles had to stop to avoid a collision, and he passed so close that I had to thump the side of his car to try and prevent him from coming any closer to me!

"Incident was reported to the Police but I have heard nothing since, other than the usual email confirming my submission."

