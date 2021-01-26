Spain plans to make drivers slow down when overtaking cyclists

- News
It's just the typical mindset of Londoners that they some how think they're better than the rest of the UK. The same mindset that makes them think...
Yeah, was wondering the same. Would love to try some, especially the gravel ones, but they need to be toned down a bit!
Several other factors. Emergency services are closer on the motorways both in terms of geographically and speed. Therefore victims are more likely...
"... aims to improve safety of vulnerable road users – deaths of whom in 2019 exceeded those of motor vehicle occupants for the first time...."...
Do the organisers donate or pay something to the local council for the event?
still working through the info here. i cannot use a dynamo on my front wheel, Swytch motor there, don't think there is one for the rear. i am...
Brilliant 👏. We rode Rome to Bournemouth 1400miles in 14 days absolutely brilliant even though 100 miles a day is hard going but it was awesome 👌
Thanks, WB
ANY up to 9sp mtb( yes mtb) rear derailleur will work. Road ones up to 10sp ( except tiagra 4700) will do too but a mtb one will be better. I...
I thought that picture was kind of funny, but then I'm a fit slender roadie not a fat arsed e-biker. ...