Near Miss of the Day 470: Terrifying head-on close pass (+ video)

As you can imagine, we sadly get a lot of submissions to our Near Miss of the Day series, and it was as we were sifting through some of those today that had been hanging around for a while in the road.cc inbox that we came across one of the scariest we've seen, with a cyclist in Cornwall finding an overtaking driver coming straight at him at speed.

It was sent in by road.cc reader Joe, who said: "It was a quiet evening out and I was cycling to Portreath.

"It’s a nice stretch of road with a cycle path next to it which I chose not to use as the road was quiet enough.

"I saw the van driving toward me and the VW pulled out to overtake. Instead of tucking back in they gunned it and cut up the van whilst nearly taking me out.

"I was pretty close to jumping off the bike and diving onto the path!"

He added: "I didn’t report it to the police as they said the video wasn’t long enough (needed 7 minutes before and after the incident of continuous footage that was unedited I think?)."

