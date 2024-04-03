Manchester City fans slammed for “constantly blocking” cycle lane outside Etihad Stadium, as council says it “shares cyclists’ frustration” with illegal parking

Manchester City Council has reminded motorists and coach drivers attending Manchester City football matches that illegal parking “is not acceptable in any set of circumstances”, after a local cyclist shared videos and images of vehicles “constantly blocking” a protected cycle lane outside the Treble winners’ Etihad Stadium on matchdays.

The local authority pointed out that a wealth of transport options now exists for football fans travelling to the old City of Manchester Stadium, built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games and situated next to the National Cycling Centre and Manchester Velodrome, the home of British Cycling.

The council also told road.cc that it “shares the frustration of cyclists” who have their route blocked by inconsiderate parking, which one cyclist claimed was putting lives in danger during City home matches.

According to Manchester-based cyclist Martin, who also commutes in the area by van, on matchdays the cycle lane on Alan Turing Way – the A6010 main road that cuts through the area’s Sportcity facilities – is “constantly blocked by minibuses and coaches” used by travelling supporters.

> “Proper cyclists don’t need cycle lanes”: Locals blast “woke” bike lane works, as rugby club claims fans can’t get to matches during “chaos”

“They actually straddle the bike/car divide, and this then makes the cycle lane impossible to use and forces cyclists into the duel carriageway – right into the door zone of the waiting vehicles,” Martin tells road.cc.

“This whole stretch is blocked by at least 20 commercial vehicles at a time. I’ve told Manchester City Council about this multiple times, but they have taken no action.”

During City’s rather lacklustre 0-0 draw with fellow league title challengers Arsenal on Sunday, Martin also claimed that “plenty of police cars, horses, and bikes were just ignoring” the bike lane-blocking buses along the road.

While Martin notes that the situation is currently at its worst when City, the dominant Premier League team of the past decade (ongoing Financial Fair Play investigation notwithstanding), are playing at home, he believes that the completion of Co-op Live, which is set to be the UK’s largest indoor area when it opens its doors in the Etihad Campus this month, could make things even more dangerous for local cyclists.

“It needs addressing before Co-op Live is open and hopefully before someone is hurt,” he says. “I find it shocking that on a route some of the Team GB riders use to ride home, they can put lives in danger like this.

“I don’t actually cycle commute through here, I’m in a large transit van. But even in my cage there have been moments where I thought I was in danger – I can only imagine how any cyclist must feel along this route.

“You’d think they would get it better near a couple of national cycling venues.”

Responding to Martin’s concerns, a spokesperson for Manchester City Council told road.cc: “Illegal parking is not acceptable in any set of circumstances and the Council shares the frustration of cyclists who are trying to travel, only to have their route blocked through inconsiderate parking.

“Officers work daily – not just on matchdays – to enforce against illegal parking, and the council would remind people that there is now a wealth of public transport options open to people travelling to and from the area, meaning there is no excuse to park illegally.”

> Spurs and Chelsea fans urged to cycle to ‘world’s first net zero carbon football match’

According to Manchester City’s website, there are no clear instructions for parking on matchdays, though the club do note that the stadium – which is “within easy walking distance” from the city centre – is “extremely accessible from all major highways”.

When it comes to cycling provision, City say there are “over 500” cycle parking spaces at the Etihad Campus, and that a Bee Network bike hire station is located outside the ground.

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

Perhaps the reigning English and European champions could ask former manager Roberto Mancini, famous for riding his road bike to training and for counting Marco Pantani among his sporting heroes, for advice on how to make the road outside their ground more accommodating for cyclists?