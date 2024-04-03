Manchester City fans slammed for “constantly blocking” cycle lane outside Etihad Stadium, as council says it “shares cyclists’ frustration” with illegal parking

Manchester City Council has reminded motorists and coach drivers attending Manchester City football matches that illegal parking “is not acceptable in any set of circumstances”, after a local cyclist shared videos and images of vehicles “constantly blocking” a protected cycle lane outside the Treble winners’ Etihad Stadium on matchdays.
The local authority pointed out that a wealth of transport options now exists for football fans travelling to the old City of Manchester Stadium, built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games and situated next to the National Cycling Centre and Manchester Velodrome, the home of British Cycling.
The council also told road.cc that it “shares the frustration of cyclists” who have their route blocked by inconsiderate parking, which one cyclist claimed was putting lives in danger during City home matches.
According to Manchester-based cyclist Martin, who also commutes in the area by van, on matchdays the cycle lane on Alan Turing Way – the A6010 main road that cuts through the area’s Sportcity facilities – is “constantly blocked by minibuses and coaches” used by travelling supporters.
“They actually straddle the bike/car divide, and this then makes the cycle lane impossible to use and forces cyclists into the duel carriageway – right into the door zone of the waiting vehicles,” Martin tells road.cc.
“This whole stretch is blocked by at least 20 commercial vehicles at a time. I’ve told Manchester City Council about this multiple times, but they have taken no action.”
During City’s rather lacklustre 0-0 draw with fellow league title challengers Arsenal on Sunday, Martin also claimed that “plenty of police cars, horses, and bikes were just ignoring” the bike lane-blocking buses along the road.
While Martin notes that the situation is currently at its worst when City, the dominant Premier League team of the past decade (ongoing Financial Fair Play investigation notwithstanding), are playing at home, he believes that the completion of Co-op Live, which is set to be the UK’s largest indoor area when it opens its doors in the Etihad Campus this month, could make things even more dangerous for local cyclists.
“It needs addressing before Co-op Live is open and hopefully before someone is hurt,” he says. “I find it shocking that on a route some of the Team GB riders use to ride home, they can put lives in danger like this.
“I don’t actually cycle commute through here, I’m in a large transit van. But even in my cage there have been moments where I thought I was in danger – I can only imagine how any cyclist must feel along this route.
“You’d think they would get it better near a couple of national cycling venues.”
Responding to Martin’s concerns, a spokesperson for Manchester City Council told road.cc: “Illegal parking is not acceptable in any set of circumstances and the Council shares the frustration of cyclists who are trying to travel, only to have their route blocked through inconsiderate parking.
“Officers work daily – not just on matchdays – to enforce against illegal parking, and the council would remind people that there is now a wealth of public transport options open to people travelling to and from the area, meaning there is no excuse to park illegally.”
According to Manchester City’s website, there are no clear instructions for parking on matchdays, though the club do note that the stadium – which is “within easy walking distance” from the city centre – is “extremely accessible from all major highways”.
When it comes to cycling provision, City say there are “over 500” cycle parking spaces at the Etihad Campus, and that a Bee Network bike hire station is located outside the ground.
Perhaps the reigning English and European champions could ask former manager Roberto Mancini, famous for riding his road bike to training and for counting Marco Pantani among his sporting heroes, for advice on how to make the road outside their ground more accommodating for cyclists?
Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site's readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast.
Add new comment
9 comments
Oh hey, round my end, yeah round here on matchday is a nightmare, all it takes is a few traffic wardens to do the rounds every match day and people will soon take the hint, its not like we dont have carparks, they just refuse to pay for them
Who You gonna call?
The Tyre Extinguishers of course.
The annoyance and delay, in refilling all 4 tyres, to all the passengers will hopefully make them and the drivers think twice next time.
It would certainly hurt more than a miniscule fine.
Manchester City Council have spent stack loads of money building the B Line cycle path network. It's actually not bad but could have been great if cyclists had been involved in the planning and building contol.
However in certain areas it's just used as a car park. I see cars, van, lorries parked in it every single day. I take a photo of each vehicle just for the record.
Does anyone know how to report parking in the cycle lanes to MCC? I can't find anything on the website specifically for cars parked in cycle lanes and no facility to upload a picture. I've asked the council, but obviously no reply.
no facility to upload a picture
That mean they really don't want to know, and really couldn't care less. Just like Lancashire Constabulary and DVLA. DVLA make sure that you can't send in photos of cars on the road without VED, because there are so many of them and they can't be bothered doing anything about any they're told about. Same with the idlest police force in the world- this vehicle VX70 GXV, never MOTd and SORN-ed, was reported to LC on 2.10.23
The bike "lane" in the photographs is a joke anyway. We've got one like that near us. I tend to ride to the right of it, as it is effectively a glorified gutter, being invariably full of potholes and/or rubbish. The one advantage of the one in the pic is that it appears to made of a slightly less coarse aggregate than the world-beating stuff used for the rest of the road.
Anything to do with '115 charges' is untouchable........Nothing will happen.
bureaucrats 'sharing their frustrations' is like politicians 'sending thoughts and prayers'. I.e. hand wringing, but no action.
The crocodile tears of the City Council are not surprising- if they really meant it, they would actually take enforcement action!
If you can convince people hungry to smell gasoline, to ditch their car for their bike, anything is possible. https://dutchcycling.nl/knowledge/cycling-news/car-free-grand-prix-how-t...
But you must of course really want it.