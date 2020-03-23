Back to news
news
Live blog

"Stay local": British Cycling join 34 other outdoor orgs to issue advice; "Stop giving motorists another reason to dislike us": British pro wants responsible cycling; Cameron Jeffers' Ali Express Go Kart; De Gendt lockdown routine + more on the live blog

Jack Sexty is in charge of your live blog to start the week, with Simon MacMichael adding some titbits later this evening
Mon, Mar 23, 2020 09:25
0
14:46
Better out than in?

Did you stay inside at the weekend, or head out? (on your own or with someone in your household of course)... take part in our poll!

 
12:38
"Just look after each other": Bradley Wiggins helps the homeless in time of need

Wiggins posted a story on his Instagram page at the weekend asking for kindness and to help those in need during difficult times, saying: “It’s crazy times, if you do one thing, do something kind,” Wiggins said. “I’ve just dropped off some soup and an Easter egg to someone who’s homeless but this isn’t about an Instagram post and wanting a bloody medal for it; it’s just about looking after each other in the world we live. It's such a materialistic world at the minute. Just look after each other, stay safe.”

12:26
Orbea launches indoor sports initiative

The Spanish bike brand Orbea have launched a campaign to promote sports activities at home with the Orbea 500 Challenge, settng us the goal of riding 500km on the home traners over the coming weeks. 

"The goal of #Orbea500Challenge is to protect everyone’s health by doing sport at home, also making the quarantine period more enjoyable", say Orbea.

"The challenge consists in biking 500 km on the home trainer over the next weeks, but it is also open to people outside its usual customer range. Anyone can participate by practicing any other sport for 500 minutes, including stretching, yoga, functional training exercises, etc."

Read more about the even and initiative here

11:39
British Cycling join 34 other recreational activity organisations to back government advice on exercising outside

The Outdoor Industries Association has pulled together the biggest recreational organisations to call for the public to exercise responsibly outside - that means following social distancing guidelines and staying local. Here's the full statement:

"In this time of national crisis, when almost all forms of indoor entertainment and social gatherings are severely restricted, a balance can be struck. As the Prime Minister outlined, we must preserve the health of the vulnerable and restrict the spread of COVID-19, while doing all that we can to maintain the mental, social and physical health of the nation. We endorse this approach and encourage the public to strictly follow social distancing guidance while exercising outside, close to home.

 "A nation in lockdown could lead to enhanced anxiety, depression, social unrest, mental and physical ill health, and social poverty. In contrast, carefully managed local exercise, inside or outside, will provide welcome active release for individuals and families feeling trapped. Getting into the outdoors sensibly very close to our own homes now, will make it easier for all of us to sustain other official guidelines and preserve the health of the vulnerable in the longer term.

 "Fully respecting the need for the ill and vulnerable to remain self-isolated, for those healthy individuals and families with no symptoms, getting active outside remains one of the very few tools left to fight the social impact of this disease.

 "We 35 national outdoor organisations advocate the following:

- Enjoy active outdoor recreation in your local area, while practicing good social distancing at all times
- Do not travel to popular tourist areas and reduce the risk of groups gathering in one place
- Stay close to home - consider low risk, familiar activities in local areas, such as a local walk or run.
- Avoid public transport and social gatherings - keep active by travelling on foot or bike
- Outdoor play and learning opportunities that reflect government guidelines are available to children, including those of key workers attending school.

 "To the extent areas of the outdoors remain open, if you can get outside close to home while taking sensible precautions, then please do so. Now, possibly more than ever, staying active is vital to everyone's physical and mental wellbeing."​

11:18
Banned Zwift champ Cameron Jeffers now entertaining himself with banned Chinese bike engine

Now really isn't the best time to be unable from competing on Zwift... and after the British Cycling eRacing national champion Jeffers was fined, banned and stripped of his title last October for using a virtual bike he'd not 'earned' in the game, it appears he's now getting his kicks blowing up dodgy Chinese bike motors.  

"Such a beautiful simple bike, turned into an AliExpress go kart", reads one of the comments... 

10:30
Cycling UK updates advice

As mentioned in our guide to riding responsibly through the pandemic, Cycling UK have now updated their advice to suggest cyclists should not ride in groups at all – defining 'group' as more than one cyclist. Based on current scientific knowledge of how the virus spreads the only exception it suggests is if you are riding with a member of your own household - family or a house/flatmate. road.cc backs that advice. 

09:28
"Please, don’t ruin this for the rest of us": Groupama-FDJ Continental rider Jake Stewart urges cyclists to stop riding in groups

The 20-year-old showed wisdom beyond his years in urging the remaining few who were still meeting up in large groups at the weekend to stop before cycling outside is banned outright like in Spain and France: 

"COVID-19 really is showing everything wrong with our society. If you’re still training in groups, stop being so selfish. Stop giving the motorists another reason to dislike us. Stop giving the government a reason to stop us. Please, don’t ruin this for the rest of us."

Succinct and straight to the point. Here's how you do a group ride right now... 

09:13
How to cycle responsibly in a time of pandemic: all your comments and reactions

We've had floods of comments from you regarding road.cc Editor Tony's guide to riding during the pandemic over the weekend, and hope you're all heeding the advice of experts and steering well clear of riding in groups. Some are more positive than others, with some of you noting that there were still some cyclists out ignoring the advice, while also dismaying at large groups of people visiting national parks at the weekends. 

Keep airing your views and keep the conversation going, and if you know of people who aren't being responsible... call them out. We'll reiterate the closing paragraph from Tony's feature again: 

"Failing to ride in a socially responsible way will have devastating consequences for communities, individuals, and the health service. It will also mean the end of cycling outdoors for everyone for quite some time. That in turn will see bike shops and all those that depend on them going the way of pubs, clubs and restaurants." 

09:09
Solo riding, Rubik's Cubes and pancakes: Thomas de Gendt's routine in lockdown

Lotto Soudal have launched a video series showing what their riders are getting up to during their time in lockdown, with episode two featuring the charismatic Belgian. De Gendt's day starts with a ride, before giving it a good clean and having some recovery food. Then it's time to chill with a Rubik's Cube and shooting some pool, before trying to chase his little'un round the garden for some light bonus training... 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments