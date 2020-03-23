"Stay local": British Cycling join 34 other outdoor orgs to issue advice; "Stop giving motorists another reason to dislike us": British pro wants responsible cycling; Cameron Jeffers' Ali Express Go Kart; De Gendt lockdown routine + more on the live blog

The Outdoor Industries Association has pulled together the biggest recreational organisations to call for the public to exercise responsibly outside - that means following social distancing guidelines and staying local. Here's the full statement:

"In this time of national crisis, when almost all forms of indoor entertainment and social gatherings are severely restricted, a balance can be struck. As the Prime Minister outlined, we must preserve the health of the vulnerable and restrict the spread of COVID-19, while doing all that we can to maintain the mental, social and physical health of the nation. We endorse this approach and encourage the public to strictly follow social distancing guidance while exercising outside, close to home.

"A nation in lockdown could lead to enhanced anxiety, depression, social unrest, mental and physical ill health, and social poverty. In contrast, carefully managed local exercise, inside or outside, will provide welcome active release for individuals and families feeling trapped. Getting into the outdoors sensibly very close to our own homes now, will make it easier for all of us to sustain other official guidelines and preserve the health of the vulnerable in the longer term.

"Fully respecting the need for the ill and vulnerable to remain self-isolated, for those healthy individuals and families with no symptoms, getting active outside remains one of the very few tools left to fight the social impact of this disease.

"We 35 national outdoor organisations advocate the following:

- Enjoy active outdoor recreation in your local area, while practicing good social distancing at all times

- Do not travel to popular tourist areas and reduce the risk of groups gathering in one place

- Stay close to home - consider low risk, familiar activities in local areas, such as a local walk or run.

- Avoid public transport and social gatherings - keep active by travelling on foot or bike

- Outdoor play and learning opportunities that reflect government guidelines are available to children, including those of key workers attending school.

"To the extent areas of the outdoors remain open, if you can get outside close to home while taking sensible precautions, then please do so. Now, possibly more than ever, staying active is vital to everyone's physical and mental wellbeing."​