"Don't cycle through Pill without expecting raging locals": more reports of 'vigilantes' making up lockdown rules; Froome seeing "a lot of negativity" over new TDF dates; G starts 12 hour 'Zwift shifts; Epic improvised facemask + more on the live blog

We'll move away from Grand Tour news to more reports of the government's lockdown recommendations being interpreted in ways they perhaps weren't intended to be; with the above sign simply telling all cyclists to "go home"... not really the same as the official advice that says cycling outdoors is allowed as part of your daily exercise.

This was put up by a landlord on a popular cycle route in Sundridge Kent. The landlord of the White Horse was also stopping cyclists and threatening to call the police. pic.twitter.com/sR7zELwOA1 — Terry (@Terryreeves1980) April 14, 2020

Terry Reeves on Twitter also claims this sign was put up by a pub landlord in Sundridge, Kent, with another landlord allegedly stopping cyclists and threatening to call the police.

We've also been alerted to a letter to the editor on the Bournemouth Echo website, in which the writer claims she has "never seen so many cyclists of all ages out on the roads", and recommends the police stop them and ask where their home address is; she also wrongly states that (sic) "its only pairs allowed out, not families of 4-8 people, half with no helmets and tiny kids wobbling all over the main road."​

The writer continues to guess that 80% are "well outside their boundaries and are going on family days out", and claims she saw (sic) "a group of four people cycling from Ringwood down the duel carriageway the other afternoon."

Cycling on a dual carriageway is legal in the UK.