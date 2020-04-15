Nominations wanted – Cyclescheme and partner brands to give 13 bikes to “incredible individuals” helping others during pandemic

Do you know someone who is going out of their way to help others during the current pandemic and who deserves a new bike? If so, Cyclesheme wants to hear from you, with the UK’s largest Cycle to Work provider teaming up with five brands to give away 13 bikes to “incredible individuals.”

Cyclescheme says: “There are thousands of people working hard to keep us all safe and looked after during this uncertain time. From frontline workers, to support staff and the everyday people just making a difference.”

The company is asking for nominations of people who are “making a difference” – for example, “someone caring for vulnerable neighbours, a local teacher or someone raising money for charity,” and which bike from a selection provided by partner brands Marin, Raleigh, Ribble, Specialized and Trek they should win.

“Tell us why this person is brilliant and how a new bike could positively impact their life,” Cyclescheme adds.

The bikes on offer include three Trek T200 Midstep models worth £625 and four Specialized Arieal bicycles, with an RRP of £475, with nominations for all of those closing next Monday 20 April.

Next up are two Ribble Hybrid AL bikes, retailing at £699, and two Raleigh Stow-E-Way electric bicycles which usually cost £1,350, with nominations for those open until 24 and 27 April, respectively.

Finally, nominations are open until 30 April for two Marin Lombard 1 bicycles, which have an RRP of £895.

You can find full details of the giveaway, including terms and conditions, and make your nominations here.