Deliveroo cyclist filmed riding on busy motorway after sat-nav 'took him on the wrong road'

A Deliveroo cyclist was captured cycling in the outside lane of one of Scotland's busiest motorways after his sat nav took him on the 'wrong road'.

Clearly shocked, railway worker Scott Inglis, uses some strong language as he films the cyclist on the M8 near junction 16 for George Square in Glasgow, on Saturday July 3 at 4.12pm.

The unidentified rider is cycling within the third lane that is coned off for roadworks, although he crossed two busy lanes to get onto the 50mph section of the motorway.

Scott and his colleague Fraser Boyce, are seen calling out to the cyclist asking him what he was doing.

Scott shouts to the cyclist: "What are you doing, it's a motorway you are on - you're off your f****** head."

The cyclist shouts back: "Wrong road."

"Wrong road, absolutely, f****** maniac" Scott shouted back, while laughing.