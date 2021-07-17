Deliveroo cyclist filmed riding on busy motorway after sat-nav 'took him on the wrong road'

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Only takes five minutes? Are they writing it down in longhand using block capitals and a crayon? Should be fully automatic and take five seconds max.
Well done, and keep up the good work. I think people like you and Mikey deserve some sort of recognition; honourary traffic cop perhaps?...
There is no breakdown of how long a sentence he got for each offence, so I'm hoping that most of it was for gravely injuring a young cyclist, not...
I have the GRX 810 mech too. You need to switch the clutch off to make the mech easier to move, it is the grey switch where it says "on". ...
Works in Chrome but not Firefox. It works in Firefox until I try to log in, then it just goes blank. I've deleted road.cc cookies twice, no effect.
I disagree with Cavendish over one point; there are loads of people who thoroughly deserve being subjected to a raised voice. And probably more...
Not just a jogger, off duty PCSO...
Sssh! You're not supposed to have noticed that...
Yeah, but 'bike', innit?
You'll hear London cab drivers joining every debate about the roads in London, bragging about their professionalism and quality, but a cyclist can...