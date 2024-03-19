"We continue to race proudly as Israel – Premier Tech": Israel name removed from cycling team's vehicles as "precautionary measure"

Israel – Premier Tech have removed mention of Israel from team vehicles for the 2024 season as a "precautionary measure". The UCI ProTour team of Chris Froome and Michael Woods this afternoon told road.cc that they "continue to race proudly as Israel – Premier Tech" but took the decision to replace explicit mention of Israel with an "IPT monogram, comprised of the Star of David and the Premier Tech 'PT', on the team vehicles and other branded elements".

The team was keen to stress that this is not a recent development and has been the case since the start of the season, pictures and videos shared on social media from training camps in January and February showing the vehicles with their new branding.

However, the explanation comes following a story published in Barcelona-based daily newspaper SPORT, who are reporting from the Volta a Catalunya and said the team had removed mention of Israel from its cars, buses and mechanic trucks following safety advice from "European police authorities".

An Israel – Premier Tech spokesperson told road.cc: "We continue to race proudly as Israel – Premier Tech with the team name and Israel branding on the racing kit as it was in previous years. As previously stated, the team adopted a number of precautionary measures ahead of the 2024 season.

"The decision was made to use the IPT monogram, comprised of the Star of David and the Premier Tech 'PT', on the team vehicles and other branded elements. The team monogram has been an integral part of the Israel – Premier Tech brand identity since 2023 when it was first adopted on the back of the team jersey and this vehicle branding has been on display since IPT's first races in Europe in February this year."

The team referenced "a number of precautionary measures ahead of the 2024 season" which were taken to try to ensure rider safety amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, one such measure being that riders were given unmarked training kit in November.

In January, the team's most famous rider, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome appeared in a video posted on social media by Israel's Foreign Ministry and the official State of Israel to promote a cycling event to support Gaza hostages.

In a follow-up interview posted on Israel — Premier Tech's website, Froome added: "As a human being, as a father myself – I cannot stand idly by". The team says Froome was "moved to action by the story of the Calderon family, whose father Ofer and 12-year-old son Erez, both cyclists, were abducted on 7 October. The son, Erez, was released after 51 days in captivity, but his father is still being held by Hamas".

Froome continued: "Their suffering and that of all the other captives deeply affects me, and I call on all cyclists to come out for a solidarity ride that day – just as I will myself – in the hope that this show of support will bring them closer to returning home."

The family of the unreleased hostage Ofer praised Froome for his support, calling his backing "incredibly important", but his involvement also drew criticism, some of the reaction to the official video accusing him of "sportswashing" and others questioning the actions of the Israeli government since the October 7 attack.