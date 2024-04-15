Michelle Froome deletes social media account after Muslims “drain on modern society" rant, as pro-Palestine activists call for protests against Israel-Premier Tech

Michelle Froome, the agent and wife of seven-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome, appeared today to have deleted her X (formerly Twitter) account, only to reinstate it hours later – two days after publishing a series of inflammatory posts claiming that Muslims are “here to take over” and are a “drain on modern society”, and that “there are no innocent Gazans”.
Earlier this week, Israel – Premier Tech, the UCI ProTeam Chris Froome has represented since 2021, distanced itself from the social media posts, which have sparked renewed calls from pro-Palestine activists to target the team at this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.
Responding to a question from road.cc about Michelle Froome’s posts, Israel – Premier Tech said: “Any comments or beliefs made public by third parties associated with the team’s riders or staff do not represent Israel – Premier Tech, its team members, or its partners.”
That comment came after Michelle Froome had made a hugely controversial return to X/Twitter on Monday with a string of posts about the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza, having not posted on her account since 2020.
"First they'll come for Israel, then the rest of the world. Be warned... it doesn't end here," the first tweet said.
"Women’s rights matter! Gay rights matter! Trans rights matter! Hamas doesn’t support any of those. Take the blindfolds off and see the reality of the hatred they are spreading. There are no innocent Gazans.
"I'm sick of sitting idly by quietly supporting Israel while the Hamas propaganda takes over social media. Enough is enough! The silent majority needs to stand up and be heard. We don't want your religion, we don't want your beliefs. It is not compatible with modern civilisation.
"Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.
"It's time people stop pandering to the political correctness. It's all a facade. They burned babies alive. They deserve no remorse whatsoever. This is just the beginning. WAKE UP."
Other tweets said she had "reported multiple posts on TikTok sharing Hamas propaganda" and "if anyone is surprised that I have strong opinions they clearly haven't been around cycling long enough."
"I have been quiet but I will not be quiet anymore," she continued. "This is not about cycling it is about the world my children are being raised in, more parents need to be concerned about this."
The account had not posted in a few years, but old posts include reaction to Froome's 2017 Tour victory and crash at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.
The 38-year-old professional cyclist, aiming to return to the Tour this summer having missed out on selection in 2023, has not commented on his wife and agent’s posts, having last posted on Instagram at the weekend. In January, he appeared in social media videos shared by Israel's Foreign Ministry and the official State of Israel account promoting a solidarity ride in support of hostages held in Gaza.
Following an online backlash to her anti-Muslim rant, Michelle Froome’s X/Twitter account appeared to have been deleted on Wednesday morning, only to be reinstated a few hours later, as she posted another inflammatory anti-Muslim message.
Her social media outbursts also appear to have sparked renewed calls from pro-Palestine activists to protest her husband’s Israel–Premier Tech team along the route of this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.
“We call for more protests than ever along the race routes of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, which will start from Italy this year,” the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said on Monday.
The group also claimed that Israel–Premier Tech is “Israeli government-sponsored” (despite its strong links to Israel through its owners, the team is not directly connected to the state), and that it exists to “sportswash” what it calls a “75-year-long regime of military occupation and apartheid”.
During the 2012 Tour de France, Michelle and Cath Wiggins, ex-wife of Bradley, became embroiled in a Twitter spat moments after the two riders crossed the finish line on stage 11, Froome having controversially attacked teammate and yellow jersey Wiggins before waiting on team orders.
"Beyond disappointed… I know what happened just then," Michelle tweeted, before adding in a follow-up post: "If you want loyalty, get a Froome dog… a quality I value… although being taken advantage of by others!"
This is not a cycling story. It is perpetuating hate speech.
It's certainly generating plenty of hate.
Woman who lives in tax haven complains about immigrants stealing benefits.
Why does she care? She ain't paying for them.
Who's taken over who's land in Israel, and against international law? https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/campaigns/2017/06/israel-occupation-50...
Does her husband know that divorce is legal in many countries?
Annnnnnnd the twitter account is gone.
I am guessing there were some awkward conversations in the Froome household this morning....
People are wise to deletions now and someone will always get a screenshot - one of her choicer efforts below. Also apparently Muslims come to Europe so they can claim medical benefits for their children who are all disabled because they married their cousins...
Are you absolutely sure that is genuine? What do you hope to achieve by posting it here?
Why not? Vile individuals need holding to account and shaming - at least until they apologise.
Yes it's genuine and I believe it was worth sharing now that she's deleted it to demonstrate that this wasn't just righteous anger at what is going on in Israel/Gaza at the moment but a fully fledged hate rant.
It's getting worse than sporting spoilers! Come here to avoid X/Twitter and find people cross-posting all the barrel-scrapings from there.
Well it's a little bit difficult to write or indeed comment on somebody's Twitter rant without quoting from Twitter…
Exactly. That would be a good place to stop!
"If you can't find something nice to say, go on social media", no?
Road.cc could just pin "Outrage as someone says something shocking / asinine / hateful on Twitter" on the home page. But presumably all those with a taste for that are already there?
Mind you we'd lose those cheerful bike bus / Timmy Mallet's travels / "I made a bike for refugees out of discarded Conservative MPs" stories.
Gives new meaning to "boris bike"...
Timmy Mallet's travels .. that was a twitter high point. More of this sort of thing.
Let's be blunt - this website is a conglomerate of shock-horror "news stories" for cyclist allied with a load of pretend-reviews that are obviously adverts. As with the old-fashioned style of "news" found in newspaps and on the idiot-box, the RoadCC shockyhorrors are now peppered with the sludge made of swivel-eyed slebs, Toryspiv, rabid-righty yell-hoot and their various antisocial-media spews.
There are better things to do with your life than come here to pick up new sleb enemies and get depressed over the slide of all things human into a cesspit of rotted kkkultural effluent.
Going after someone's wife for something entirely non-cycling-related is surely a bit different from the usual "what an antisocial motorist/'journalist'/Tory did today" stuff though.
"Going after" = "reporting on". If she's got grief for her extremely nasty opinions that's on her for having the opinions, not the people who report them.
As for "someone's wife for something entirely non-cycling-related", she is a well-known and somewhat notorious figure in the cycling world for her previous actions and she is using that position as a way of spreading her opinions. There is an element of those who live by the sword shall die by the sword here, she can't use her husband's fame to gain a large social media following by commenting on him and attacking his rivals and then say it's not fair, people are only paying attention to me because of my husband. Furthermore, her husband rides for an Israeli team that has been accused of being a sportswashing vehicle for the Israeli government and he has been almost completely silent on the issues arising from the current conflict, so the views of someone close to him with which, presumably, he does not entirely disagree are bound to be of interest. All of this context makes it a perfectly legitimate story for this and other cycling media to report, in my opinion.
If you hate it so much why are you here and commenting? Doesnt that make you part of the problem?
Dont let the door hit you on the arse on your way out....
Just a suggestion..... Abolish ALL religions and one less thing to fight/feel superior about.... No religion is perfect and neither are we but when your belief system tells you you're better than everyone else. You're gonna piss people off! I don't support the conflict in the middle east whatsoever as I stand by my previous statement.... The Israel/Gazan conflict is a religious dispute, both sides hiding behind their respective religious shields whilst both guilty of horrendous acts. In short neither side is going to be happy till the other doesn't exist.
Armed resistance and genocide are not the same thing
An alternative statement is.
Terrorism and alleged genocide are not the same thing
when does armed resistance become genocide?
It's certainly not the case that all religions tell you you're better than everyone else. And even if you managed to abolish all religions (which would involve abolishing many of the fundamental freedoms on which liberal socities are based), you'd still be left with the likes of Putin, Hitler, Stalin, Mao. Indeed it is debatable whether Hamas and co. wouldn't find some other reason to murder people if their religion were taken from them.
if you think this is a religious war you are fundementally mistaken - it is about power and control and land.
I welcome you critique no I acknowledge majority conflicts are for land, maintaining power and control after the fact are a separate obstacle altogether choosing the facade of religious/racial prejudice are just convenient non rationals to hide behind. I could've gone in depth with the current Russia/Ukraine conflict with China wanting Taiwan for the same reasons as comparison but at what point is it enough? Same goes for you all I welcome your responses debate is healthy so long as you're open minded and stay open minded!
Duh. Its an excuse. They would find another.
Imagine...
So, just as an example, what had five-month-old twins Naeim and Wissam Abu Anza, killed in an Israeli airstrike on a civilian house, done in their short time on earth to make them "not innocent"? Or the other 13,750 children killed thus far? Every bit as innocent as the poor Israeli children murdered by Hamas. Say they are a tragic consequence of a necessary action, if you really believe that, but don't give out that they are all in some way guilty because they had the misfortune to be born in that place at this time.
What a vile creature she is, along with all the others who trot that out.
